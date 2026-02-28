Connect with us

Kenya Airways.

Kenya

KQ, Qatar Airways among airlines halting Doha flights as Iran strikes US assets in UAE.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 28 – Kenya Airways and Qatar Airways have temporarily halted flights to and from the Gulf amid growing fears of an Iranian retaliation against U.S. assets in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The move follows the sudden closure of UAE and Qatari airspace over security concerns after Israel and US struck multiple locations in Iran.

In a statement, Kenya Airways (KQ) said it had “temporarily suspended flights to Dubai and Sharjah until further notice due to the UAE airspace closure.”

The airline confirmed cancellations of KQ310, KQ305, and associated freighter flights, emphasizing that the decision prioritized the safety of both passengers and crew.

“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused and appreciate our customers’ patience and understanding,” the airline said, adding that affected passengers would receive direct assistance.

KQ encouraged travelers to monitor flight updates via its website, mobile app, or customer service channels.

Similarly, Qatar Airways confirmed the suspension of flights to and from Doha. The airline said it is coordinating with government authorities and deploying additional ground staff at Hamad International Airport and other key airports to assist stranded passengers.

Operations are expected to resume once the airspace reopens, though delays are anticipated.

“The safety of our passengers and employees is always our highest priority,” the carrier said in a statement, urging travelers to follow updates through official channels.

The suspension comes amid escalating regional tensions after a joint Israel-U.S. attack on Iran, which has triggered retaliatory strikes by Tehran.

According to reports, explosions have been reported in at least five Iranian cities, including Tehran, with smoke visible across the capital.U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed that “major combat operations” were underway and criticized Iran’s position during ongoing nuclear negotiations.

In controversial remarks, he urged Iranians to “take over” their government, calling it “probably your only chance for generations.

”The current escalation mirrors last June’s military engagement, when Israel and the U.S. struck Iran days before a scheduled round of nuclear talks, raising renewed questions about Washington’s commitment to diplomatic resolution with Tehran.

International airlines are closely monitoring the situation, and authorities have warned of potential disruptions to commercial flights across the Gulf region in the coming days.

