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Illegally Recruited Kenyans Risk Prosecution, Government Warns

So far, 27 Kenyans who had been fighting in Russia have been repatriated, with authorities providing psychological support to address trauma and “de-radicalise” them, the Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary said.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 18 — The government says Kenyans recruited to fight in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war will not receive any compensation.

Speaking during a televised interview, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi said the government had not sanctioned the enlistment of Kenyans.

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He added that the government will facilitate the return of affected Kenyans.

“One of the things we have to emphasise is that these Kenyans signed contracts, but we are also clear that we must stop the enlistment of Kenyans into the special military operations.

“Some Kenyans are facing possible charges, or have recorded statements with investigative agencies in Kenya for having been part of this process. Details will emerge as they face the law in Kenya. What has been happening is illegal. We are dealing with a situation where there has been a breach of the law,” Mudavadi said.

So far, 27 Kenyans who had been fighting in Russia have been repatriated, with authorities providing psychological support to address trauma and “de-radicalise” them, the Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary said.

During his visit to Moscow, Mudavadi sought to negotiate an agreement allowing Kenyans easier access to the Russian job market.

“We do not want, for any reason, our partnership with Russia to be defined only through the lens of the special operation [in Ukraine],” he said. “The relationship between Kenya and Russia is much broader than that.”

A Ukrainian intelligence assessment estimates that more than 1,700 people from 36 African countries have been recruited to fight for Russia.

In February, South Africa repatriated 17 citizens who said they had been trapped in Ukraine’s Donbas region after being deceived into fighting for Russia.

Ukraine has also previously faced criticism for attempting to recruit foreign nationals, including Africans, to fight on its side.

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