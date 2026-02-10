27 Kenyans conscripted into Russia-Ukraine war rescued and repatriated: Mudavadi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 10 – The government has successfully rescued and repatriated 27 Kenyans stranded in Russia after being illegally enlisted to fight in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi confirmed.

Mudavadi said their safe return was secured through swift diplomatic and consular interventions coordinated by Kenya’s mission in Moscow.

He revealed that most victims were misled by recruitment networks linked to the Russian military, lured with false promises of work abroad.

“We have facilitated 27 Kenyans to come back home away from the frontline and from what they thought were different jobs but ended up being lured into battle,” Mudavadi stated.

Some reported severe injuries and being forced to handle hazardous tasks, including assembling drones without proper training or protective gear.

Mudavadi announced plans to visit Moscow to engage the Russian government directly and prevent further recruitment of Kenyan citizens.

He stressed that the government will continue to provide psychosocial support and structured reintegration programs to help returnees recover and reintegrate into society safely.