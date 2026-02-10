Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

27 Kenyans conscripted into Russia-Ukraine war rescued and repatriated: Mudavadi

Mudavadi said their safe return was secured through swift diplomatic and consular interventions coordinated by Kenya’s mission in Moscow.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 10 – The government has successfully rescued and repatriated 27 Kenyans stranded in Russia after being illegally enlisted to fight in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi confirmed.

Mudavadi said their safe return was secured through swift diplomatic and consular interventions coordinated by Kenya’s mission in Moscow.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He revealed that most victims were misled by recruitment networks linked to the Russian military, lured with false promises of work abroad.

“We have facilitated 27 Kenyans to come back home away from the frontline and from what they thought were different jobs but ended up being lured into battle,” Mudavadi stated.

Some reported severe injuries and being forced to handle hazardous tasks, including assembling drones without proper training or protective gear.

Mudavadi announced plans to visit Moscow to engage the Russian government directly and prevent further recruitment of Kenyan citizens.

He stressed that the government will continue to provide psychosocial support and structured reintegration programs to help returnees recover and reintegrate into society safely.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Kenya to confront Russia over ‘unacceptable’ use of its nationals in combat

The government estimates that around 200 Kenyans have been recruited to fight for Russia.

24 minutes ago

Kenya

Governors Call for Talks with Senate to Ease Oversight Tensions

While acknowledging the Senate’s constitutional authority to summon governors, the CoG raised concerns that some oversight committees’ conduct falls short of constitutional intent.

51 minutes ago

Kenya

Lawyer Challenges Use of Public Funds for 2026 National Prayer Breakfast

The petition, filed before the Constitutional and Human Rights Division of the High Court, was brought by advocate Lempaa Suyianka.

59 minutes ago

Kenya

KCAA Assures Uninterrupted Aviation Services Amid Strike Threat

The authority emphasized its commitment to resolving the issues amicably while safeguarding the stability of the aviation sector.

1 hour ago

2027 KENYA ELECTIONS

Gachagua claims ‘spokesperson’ role as he promises special audit on Northern Kenya counties, constituencies

" I've become a very serious defender of the people of Northern Kenya and I want to give them a solemn promise and undertaking...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Senate Rejects Governors’ Harassment Claims, Defends Oversight Role

Governors have reportedly called for the reconstitution of CPAC, citing alleged misconduct by four unnamed members.

2 hours ago

crime

Reforms group faults transfer of officers linked to Nandi brutality

"Under the National Police Service Act, allegations of excessive force and abuse of authority must be met with prompt investigations and, where appropriate, immediate...

4 hours ago

crime

Two Suspected Gang Members Arrested in Diani Beachfront Crackdown

According to a statement issued by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on X, the arrests were made during a security operation conducted along...

7 hours ago