Kenya Civil Aviation Authority Initiates Probe into Fatal Mosop Helicopter Crash

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 28 — The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) has launched investigations into a fatal helicopter crash in Mosop, Nandi County, involving an AS350 aircraft that was en route from Endebes to Mosoriot.

In a statement issued Saturday evening, KCAA confirmed that the accident occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m. at Kabiet Sub-location in the Mosop area of Nandi Hills.

The aircraft, registration 5Y-DSB, had six people on board at the time of the crash.

“The accident is reported to have been fatal; however, confirmation of casualties and identities will be communicated by the relevant authorities once the next of kin have been duly informed,” said KCAA Director General Emile Arao.

The Authority said it has initiated the necessary procedures to support investigations by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Department (AAID), which is tasked with determining the circumstances surrounding air accidents in the country.

KCAA extended its condolences to the families and loved ones of those affected, pledging to provide further updates as verified information becomes available.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula formally notified Parliament of the death of Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Kipyegon Ng’eno, who was among those killed in the crash.

“It is with profound sorrow that I notify the House and the entire parliamentary fraternity of the untimely and tragic demise of the Member for Emurua Dikirr Constituency, the late Hon. Johana Ng’eno Kipyegon, CBS, MP,” Wetang’ula said in a communication to the House.

Ng’eno, first elected in 2013, was serving his third consecutive term. He chaired the Departmental Committee on Housing, Urban Planning and Public Works and was a member of the Liaison Committee.

In the 12th Parliament, he served on the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee.

Under his leadership, the Housing Committee oversaw key legislative work, including the passage of the Affordable Housing Act, 2024, aimed at expanding access to decent and affordable housing.

Before joining Parliament, Ng’eno served as a director at the Agricultural Development Corporation between 2008 and 2012.

Born in 1972, he attended Mogondo Primary School and Maseno National School before pursuing higher education in Ukraine and Kenya. In September 2025, he was admitted as an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya.

Earlier on Saturday, Ng’eno had been attending community engagements in Narok and parts of Nandi County, including events linked to rescue efforts following flooding along the Mara River.

In a social media post accompanied by a short video recorded from the helicopter, he expressed solidarity with families searching for two young men whose vehicle had reportedly been swept away by floodwaters.

On Friday, he presided over the issuance of bursaries to students in Ilkerin Ward under the NG-CDF education program.

Speaker Wetang’ula announced the formation of a parliamentary team to coordinate funeral arrangements with Ng’eno’s family.

The team will be led by Tinderet MP Julius Melly and deputised by Mugambi Rindikiri.