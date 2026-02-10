Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

KeNHA gives traders 7 days to vacate Thika Superhighway reserves for new bus bays

KeNHA has directed roadside traders along Thika Superhighway to clear their wares within seven days to make way for bus bays aimed at improving traffic flow and safety.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 10 – The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) directed all roadside traders along the Thika Superhighway to remove their wares from the road reserve within seven days.

The agency, in a noticed circulated on Monday, cited scheduled works specifically in both directions at Roysambu and Nairobi-bound corridor at Githurai.

The clearance is aimed at paving the way for the construction of designated bus bays, part of KeNHA’s broader initiative to improve road safety and traffic flow along the busy highway.

KeNHA said the bus bays will ensure safe and orderly passenger pick-up and drop-off points, while helping reduce traffic congestion along the affected sections.

“This project is part of our ongoing road safety improvement initiatives designed to reduce accidents and ensure an unobstructed flow of traffic along the Highway,” the notice read.

KeNHA moves to declutter Westlands–JKIA corridor in reconstruction plan

Eng. Luka Kimeli, Acting Director General of KeNHA, urged traders to comply within the stipulated period to avoid disruption and ensure the timely implementation of the project.

Traders or members of the public with inquiries can reach KeNHA via email at complaints@kenha.co.ke, toll-free line 0800-211-244, or Customer Care: 0700 423 606.

KeNHA reaffirmed its commitment to delivering quality highways and maintaining the safety of all road users.

