KeNHA moves to declutter Westlands–JKIA corridor in reconstruction plan

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 13 — The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has moved to clear and declutter the busy Westlands–JKIA corridor, ordering the removal of billboards and other temporary structures to pave the way for a major road reconstruction and beautification project.

In a notice published in local dailies on Tuesday, KeNHA said the targeted structures include billboards, directional and advertising signs, tree nursery beds and other temporary installations within the road reserve along the James Gichuru Road Junction to JKIA Highway stretch.

“This is to notify all roadside development owners and operators within the James Gichuru Road Junction to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (A8/810) Highway of the commencement of capacity enhancement, landscaping and beautification works along this section,” said KeNHA Acting Director General Luka Kimeli.

He said all affected developments must be removed within 14 days from the date of the notice to allow for smooth implementation of the project.

“Failure to comply will result in removal of the structures without further reference to the owners or operators,” Kimeli warned.

Recarpeting promise

The move implements President William Ruto’s December announcement of a comprehensive rehabilitation and beautification of the Mombasa Road–Uhuru Highway axis, covering the busy stretch between JKIA and ABC Place in Westlands.

During the 62nd Jamhuri Day celebrations at Nyayo Stadium, President Ruto said the facelift would include recarpeting and landscaping works to restore the lower highway, which bore heavy strain during the construction of the Nairobi Expressway.

“Because the Expressway is complete, the lower road has experienced challenges. Therefore, beginning this December — as you travel home for the holidays — we will re-carpet the road from JKIA to ABC and undertake beautification works to ensure Nairobi reflects its status as Kenya’s capital city,” Ruto said.

The project forms part of a broader government push to modernise Nairobi’s transport network and revive stalled road works across the city in partnership with the Nairobi County Government.

KeNHA has awarded the reconstruction and beautification works to China Road and Bridge Corporation.