Ida Odinga awaits formal appointment as Kenya’s representative to UNEP after MPs approval

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 25 – The National Assembly have approved Ida Odinga for appointment as Kenya’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), headquartered in Nairobi.

The House sided with recommendations in the report by the Departmental Committee on Defence, Intelligence and Foreign Relations which found Ida suitable for the position, citing her leadership experience, commitment to environmental advocacy, and proven integrity.

During her vetting, Ida pledged to advance Kenya’s climate diplomacy and strengthen partnerships to ensure climate initiatives deliver tangible socio-economic benefits, especially for vulnerable populations.

“Kenya and Africa are emerging as global leaders in climate action through frameworks such as the National Climate Change Action Plan (2023–2027),” she said.

The widow of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, added that she would promote multi-stakeholder cooperation to implement environmental resolutions adopted at the United Nations Environment Assembly.

She told the Committee that her background in advocacy and coalition-building, including her founding of the League of Kenya Women Voters, equipped her with skills in consensus-building, negotiation, and engagement across civil society and government—competencies she deemed critical for multilateral diplomacy.

Ida also highlighted her work through the Ida Odinga Trust, which focuses on nutrition and education initiatives across Africa, and her collaboration with the late Prof. Wangari Maathai in environmental advocacy.

She said she intends to align environmental diplomacy with the Sustainable Development Goals and Kenya’s national development priorities.

On addressing challenges facing UNEP, Ida noted the importance of mobilising resources to support the agency’s global environmental mandate.

“UNEP remains the only UN headquarters located in the Global South and domiciled in Nairobi. We must leverage that position to enhance Kenya’s leadership in environmental governance,” she stated during the vetting.

Lawmakers noted that Dr. Odinga meets all constitutional and legal requirements for State appointment, including Chapter Six on leadership and integrity.

Committee Vice Chairperson Bashir Abdullahi commended her extensive experience in education, civil society, and clean-energy advocacy, as well as her understanding of the link between environmental sustainability and socio-economic development.

Committee Chairperson Nelson Koech, in his contribution, said the nominee ‘exemplified the values of faithfulness, hard work, and integrity, and demonstrated a deep grasp of the technical and diplomatic dimensions of the role.’

