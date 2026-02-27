NEW YORK, Feb 27 – Former US First Lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s testimony about the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has ended, with the former secretary of state saying ‘I want to see the truth come out’

Proceedings were abruptly paused earlier in the day due to a photo leak from inside the closed-door session with US lawmakers.

US political commentator Benny Johnson shared an image, external on X of Hillary Clinton testifying under oath in front of the Oversight Committee.

Johnson said in the post that, “Clinton does not look happy” and that US Representative Lauren Boebert provided the image.

The post has led to a pause in the testimony.

Democrats on the Republican-led House Oversight Committee defended Clinton, and say the release of the photo was “completely against the rules”

Speaking outside the hearing she echoed her opening statement which accuses the Republican-led House Oversight Committee of “partisan political theater” and calls on them to request President Donald Trump testify

Clinton says she has no information on Epstein’s crimes, and does not recall ever meeting or speaking to him

Former US President Bill Clinton is set to testify on Friday, and has previously said he took trips on Epstein’s plane but denies any knowledge of, or involvement in, Epstein’s crimes.

Clinton has said he took trips on Epstein’s plane with this staff in the early 2000s in support of the Clinton Foundation’s philanthropic work. He has denied any knowledge of, or involvement in, Epstein and Maxwell’s crimes. He never has been accused of wrongdoing in connection to Epstein.

In the justice department’s first release of Epstein documents in December, several images showed Clinton, including a picture of him swimming in a pool, and another with him lying back with his hands behind his head in what appears to be a hot tub.

Clinton was photographed with Epstein several times over the 1990s and early 2000s, before Epstein was first arrested.

There is no suggestion that appearing in the Epstein documents implies any wrongdoing.

There is no suggestion that appearing in the Epstein documents, millions of files relating to the late sex offender, implies any wrongdoing