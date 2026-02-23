High Court Extends Orders Halting Nairobi Hospital AGM

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 23 – The High Court has extended conservatory orders preventing the Nairobi Hospital from holding its Annual General Meeting (AGM) or any similar meeting until March 11.

In his ruling, Justice Lawrence Mugambi directed that the orders remain in force pending the next mention date, effectively freezing the hospital’s plans to convene the disputed AGM.

The hospital had opposed the extension, arguing that the AGM, originally scheduled for February 6, did not take place and therefore there were no orders capable of extension.

“The petitioners specifically sought to stop the AGM slated for February 6. That meeting did not happen,” the hospital’s lawyer stated.

However, Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah, one of the petitioners, argued that the orders barred the hospital from convening the AGM “in any manner whatsoever” and that extending the orders was necessary to preserve the petition’s substance.

The case is set for further mention on March 11.