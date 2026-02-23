Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

High Court Extends Orders Halting Nairobi Hospital AGM

The hospital had opposed the extension, arguing that the AGM, originally scheduled for February 6, did not take place and therefore there were no orders capable of extension.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 23 – The High Court has extended conservatory orders preventing the Nairobi Hospital from holding its Annual General Meeting (AGM) or any similar meeting until March 11.

In his ruling, Justice Lawrence Mugambi directed that the orders remain in force pending the next mention date, effectively freezing the hospital’s plans to convene the disputed AGM.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The hospital had opposed the extension, arguing that the AGM, originally scheduled for February 6, did not take place and therefore there were no orders capable of extension.

“The petitioners specifically sought to stop the AGM slated for February 6. That meeting did not happen,” the hospital’s lawyer stated.

However, Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah, one of the petitioners, argued that the orders barred the hospital from convening the AGM “in any manner whatsoever” and that extending the orders was necessary to preserve the petition’s substance.

The case is set for further mention on March 11.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Top stories

Nairobi Court Charges four Kaluworks Staff in Sh31mn Internal Fraud Case

According to investigators, the alleged offences were committed on diverse dates between January 2024 and September 2025 within Makadara, Nairobi County.

9 minutes ago

Kenya

Justice Bahati Mwamuye Transferred to Kiambu, Pending Cases Reassigned

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 23 – Justice Bahati Mwamuye of the High Court’s Constitutional and Human Rights Division has been transferred to Kiambu, ending his...

32 minutes ago

Kenya

Matiang’i Crowned Gusii Spokesperson in Nyamira Ceremony

The event brought together leaders and supporters from across the region, marking a key milestone in Matiang’i’s political journey.

1 hour ago

Top stories

Sifuna, Babu Condole with Vincent Ayomo’s Family Following Police Shooting

According to Sifuna, Ayomo was shot hours after an opposition rally in Kitengela had been violently dispersed by police officers.

3 hours ago

Kenya

Over 600 Kenyans Stranded in Cambodia Petition High Court for Urgent Repatriation

They allege they were recruited in Kenya by individuals posing as legitimate employment agents for jobs in Vietnam, Thailand, and Cambodia.

3 hours ago

Kenya

Kasarani MP Karauri Joins Nairobi Governor Race for 2027 Elections

Karauri sought the support of his constituents as he transitions from constituency politics to vying for the city’s top leadership position.

4 hours ago

Top stories

Kalonzo Calls for Public Inquest into Raila’s Death

Kalonzo recalled his long political partnership with Raila, saying the region had been central to their joint campaigns over the years.

4 hours ago

Top stories

NYS Faces Scrutiny Over Financial Instability, Land Issues, and Staffing Shortages

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 23 – The National Youth Service (NYS) has come under intense scrutiny from the National Assembly of Kenya’s Public Investments Committee...

4 hours ago