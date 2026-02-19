Connect with us

Kenya

High Court Clears Way for KPC Privatisation After Dismissing Petitions

The court found that the privatisation plan had been carried out in substantial compliance with the Constitution and applicable laws.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 19 – The High Court has dismissed consolidated petitions that sought to halt the proposed privatisation of Kenya Pipeline Company Limited (KPC), clearing the way for the government to proceed with the process.

In a judgment delivered by Justice Bahati Mwamuye, the court upheld the framework set out in Sessional Paper No. 2 of 2025, ruling that it satisfied the constitutional and legal requirements governing such transactions.

It also rejected claims that the process lacked transparency or threatened public assets and national interests.

Following the ruling, the government is now free to advance with the planned sale in accordance with the approved framework.

