Duale, Gachagua feud escalates over Northern Kenya development

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 11 – The feud between Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over Northern Kenya’s development escalated on Wednesday into a full-blown war of words.

During a Nyota Capital Disbursement event at Garissa High School, Duale scolded Gachagua over his repeated attacks on Northern Kenyan leaders.

Gachagua has accused them of neglecting their people while enjoying life in Nairobi.

Duale did not hold back.

He took to X to call out Gachagua for past misconduct, posting an official government dismissal letter from 1997.

The letter revealed that Gachagua was summarily dismissed as District Officer 1 in Laikipia for gross misconduct, desertion of duty, and mismanagement of relief food.

“As the saying goes, old habits die hard. Anyone who misappropriates resources meant for citizens forfeits the moral right to lecture others on public service,” Duale said.

“That person should not be allowed anywhere near anything that belongs to the people — including power.”

At the Garissa event, Duale accused Gachagua of standing “so low” with no clear plan for the people of Northern Kenya.

He emphasized that the footprints of President Ruto’s development in the region are visible “day and night” and warned Gachagua not to mislead citizens.

“We are not your cousins, and we will never be. We will stand with President Ruto because he has brought dignity to our people,” Duale said, underlining the growing divide.

On the other hand, Gachagua, in a Tuesday address, insisted that Northern Kenya leaders, including Duale, have neglected their communities while prioritizing life in Nairobi.

He challenged the region’s leaders to explain their record and promised to hold them accountable.

In response, Duale challenged Gachagua to a live TV debate to “set the record straight,”.