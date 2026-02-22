Court of Appeal to Hear 406 Appeals and Applications in Four-Day Session

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 22 – The Court of Appeal will hear a total of 406 appeals and applications in a special four-day session scheduled from February 23 to 26, the Judiciary has announced.

In a statement shared on Sunday, the Judiciary said the hearings form part of ongoing efforts to enhance access to justice and improve the timely resolution of cases.

The intensive session is expected to bring together multiple benches of appellate judges to handle matters across various divisions, including civil, criminal, commercial, and constitutional disputes.

According to the Judiciary, the move is aimed at reducing case backlog and accelerating the determination of long-pending matters at the appellate level.

The Court of Appeal, which is Kenya’s second-highest court, plays a critical role in reviewing decisions from the High Court and other lower courts. Efficient handling of appeals is seen as key to strengthening public confidence in the justice system and ensuring the timely delivery of justice.

The Judiciary has in recent years adopted several measures to address case delays, including increased use of technology, expanded court sittings, and targeted case clearance initiatives.

The upcoming session is expected to significantly boost the court’s case disposal rate as the institution continues to implement its backlog reduction strategy.