Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya's Judiciary Headquarters in Nairobi.

Kenya

Court of Appeal to Hear 406 Appeals and Applications in Four-Day Session

The Judiciary said the hearings form part of ongoing efforts to enhance access to justice and improve the timely resolution of cases.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 22 – The Court of Appeal will hear a total of 406 appeals and applications in a special four-day session scheduled from February 23 to 26, the Judiciary has announced.

In a statement shared on Sunday, the Judiciary said the hearings form part of ongoing efforts to enhance access to justice and improve the timely resolution of cases.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The intensive session is expected to bring together multiple benches of appellate judges to handle matters across various divisions, including civil, criminal, commercial, and constitutional disputes.

According to the Judiciary, the move is aimed at reducing case backlog and accelerating the determination of long-pending matters at the appellate level.

The Court of Appeal, which is Kenya’s second-highest court, plays a critical role in reviewing decisions from the High Court and other lower courts. Efficient handling of appeals is seen as key to strengthening public confidence in the justice system and ensuring the timely delivery of justice.

The Judiciary has in recent years adopted several measures to address case delays, including increased use of technology, expanded court sittings, and targeted case clearance initiatives.

The upcoming session is expected to significantly boost the court’s case disposal rate as the institution continues to implement its backlog reduction strategy.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Nairobi Moves to Tighten Alcohol Laws in Major Overhaul to Protect Families

The proposed Nairobi City County Alcoholic Drinks Control and Licensing Bill (Repeal), 2025 seeks to strengthen regulation of the production, distribution, sale, and consumption...

10 minutes ago

Sustainability Watch

The Hidden Price Tag of Kenya’s Green Shift

From energy self-generation to wastewater treatment systems and ESG compliance frameworks, businesses are being pushed into a structural transition.

2 hours ago
ODM Linda Mwananchi Kakamega rally chaos ODM Linda Mwananchi Kakamega rally chaos

Kenya

Sifuna blames police, airlines after Kakamega rally chaos

Despite teargas, barricades, and threats, Sifuna's ODM’s faction defied intimidation at Kakamega rally and safely returned to Nairobi.

2 hours ago
Kenya heavy rainfall forecast Kenya heavy rainfall forecast

Kenya

24-hour rain alert issued for Nairobi, surrounding areas

Fresh forecasts show heavy rains sweeping across southern Kenya, with some areas facing flooding risks over the next 24 hours.

2 hours ago
Uhuru Kenyatta Ichaweri youth visit Uhuru Kenyatta Ichaweri youth visit

Kenya

Uhuru declines youth visit to Ichaweri home

Reports of a youth visit to Uhuru Kenyatta’s Ichaweri residence have pushed his office to step in, urging calm, planning, and respectful engagement instead.

3 hours ago

Kenya

Stay or Go: Oburu Draws Line on ODM Loyalty

Oburu dismissed rumours that ODM intends to expel dissenting members.

20 hours ago

Top stories

Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka Mourns Brother Kelvin Musyoka

Speaking at a memorial service attended by family, friends, and political leaders, Musyoka recalled his brother’s sincerity and warmth, noting that Meja was a...

20 hours ago

Top stories

Sifuna’s Kakamega Rally Refuses to Fold Despite Teargas, State Push-back

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 21- In politics, opposition rallies rarely begin with anticipation of speeches. They begin with suspense on whether actually they will materialize....

20 hours ago