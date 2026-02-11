Connect with us

2,520 youth in Garissa Receive KSh63 Million NYOTA Business Grants

Each beneficiary will receive 25,000 Shillings in the first phase of the programme. Of this amount, 22,000 Shillings will be credited directly to each beneficiary’s Pochi la Biashara account in their mobile phones.

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 11 – A total of 2,520 young business-people from Garissa County’s 30 wards will today receive KSh63 million in NYOTA Business Start-Up Capital grants in a ceremony presided over President William Ruto at Garissa High School grounds.

The disbursement marks a significant milestone in the government’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda, reaffirming the commitment to empower young people by providing equitable access to economic opportunities.

3,000 Shillings will be deposited in their Haba na Haba Savings Account managed by the National Social Security Fund.

In the second phase, each beneficiary will receive an additional 25,000 Shillings, bringing the total start-up capital to 50,000 Shillings.

