Wetang’ula, family among 28 individuals interviewed on Jirongo’s death

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 21 — National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula is among twenty-eight individuals who have recorded statements in the ongoing investigation into the fatal road traffic accident that claimed the life of former Lugari MP and businessman Cyrus Jirongo.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) confirmed taking the Speaker’s statement in the inquiry relating to the accident that occurred on the night of December 13, 2025, at the Karai area along the Nairobi–Nakuru Highway.

Wetang’ula voluntarily provided his account in the early stages of the investigation, DCI said on Wednesday.

Upon completion, the investigation file will be forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for appropriate action.

The agency said the probe has been wide-ranging and comprehensive, addressing concerns raised publicly and through official investigative channels.

Detectives have analysed information from multiple sources, including statements from persons of interest.

“To date, statements have [been] recorded from 28 individuals, including seven passengers from the ill-fated bus who came forward to assist in the investigation,” the DCI said Wednesday.

Other witnesses include Eunice Chelagat, wife of former Kakamega Senator George Khaniri, and Khaniri himself, described as a close friend of the late Jirongo.

The DCI noted that Khaniri and his wife visited the accident scene on the day of the incident and assisted in transferring Jirongo’s remains from Naivasha Sub-County Hospital Mortuary to Lee Funeral Home.

Forensic findings

Investigators have also relied on forensic findings. An autopsy revealed that Jirongo sustained severe crush chest injuries, a broken sternum, and lacerations to the heart, liver, and kidneys.

The pathologist concluded that the cause of death was multiple crush injuries resulting from blunt force trauma.

The DCI urged media houses, the public, and political leaders to exercise restraint and refrain from making “unsubstantiated statements” that could prejudice the investigation, cause unnecessary public anxiety, or unfairly damage the reputations of individuals who have cooperated with investigators.

“The DCI remains committed to conducting impartial, thorough, and expeditious investigations in strict accordance with the law,” the agency said.

The update follows a statement issued on January 5, 2026, in which preliminary investigations indicated that Jirongo’s death was a road traffic accident, with no evidence of foul play.

No criminal act

The agency noted that the crash involved a public service vehicle (PSV), not a criminal act.

A multi-agency team comprising homicide detectives, intelligence officers, and forensic experts was deployed immediately after the incident.

The team processed the scene, secured key exhibits, reviewed CCTV footage from Eagol Petrol Station near the crash site, and analysed bus records, amateur videos, and witness statements.

It also recorded statements from Jirongo’s wife, Ann Lanoi Pertet; the driver and conductor of the Climax Coaches bus; petrol station staff; and several bus passengers.

Former Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala and businessman Ibrahim Sambuli also recorded statements after confirming they had interacted with Jirongo earlier that evening at a restaurant in Karen.

Jirongo died after his Mercedes-Benz collided with a Climax Coaches bus near Eagol Petrol Station in the early hours of December 13, 2025.

His death sparked public debate and political controversy, with some leaders questioning the circumstances surrounding his movements that night.

Opposition politicians made repeated calls for further investigations at his burial in Lumakanda amid speculation and conspiracy theories on the circumstances of the late politician’s death .