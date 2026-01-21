Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula/PBU/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Wetang’ula, family among 28 individuals interviewed on Jirongo’s death

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula is among 28 witnesses who have recorded statements in the DCI investigation into the fatal Nairobi–Nakuru Highway crash that claimed former MP Cyrus Jirongo.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 21 — National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula is among twenty-eight individuals who have recorded statements in the ongoing investigation into the fatal road traffic accident that claimed the life of former Lugari MP and businessman Cyrus Jirongo.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) confirmed taking the Speaker’s statement in the inquiry relating to the accident that occurred on the night of December 13, 2025, at the Karai area along the Nairobi–Nakuru Highway.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Wetang’ula voluntarily provided his account in the early stages of the investigation, DCI said on Wednesday.

Upon completion, the investigation file will be forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for appropriate action.

The agency said the probe has been wide-ranging and comprehensive, addressing concerns raised publicly and through official investigative channels.

Detectives have analysed information from multiple sources, including statements from persons of interest.

“To date, statements have [been] recorded from 28 individuals, including seven passengers from the ill-fated bus who came forward to assist in the investigation,” the DCI said Wednesday.

Other witnesses include Eunice Chelagat, wife of former Kakamega Senator George Khaniri, and Khaniri himself, described as a close friend of the late Jirongo.

The DCI noted that Khaniri and his wife visited the accident scene on the day of the incident and assisted in transferring Jirongo’s remains from Naivasha Sub-County Hospital Mortuary to Lee Funeral Home.

Forensic findings

Investigators have also relied on forensic findings. An autopsy revealed that Jirongo sustained severe crush chest injuries, a broken sternum, and lacerations to the heart, liver, and kidneys.

The pathologist concluded that the cause of death was multiple crush injuries resulting from blunt force trauma.

The DCI urged media houses, the public, and political leaders to exercise restraint and refrain from making “unsubstantiated statements” that could prejudice the investigation, cause unnecessary public anxiety, or unfairly damage the reputations of individuals who have cooperated with investigators.

“The DCI remains committed to conducting impartial, thorough, and expeditious investigations in strict accordance with the law,” the agency said.

The update follows a statement issued on January 5, 2026, in which preliminary investigations indicated that Jirongo’s death was a road traffic accident, with no evidence of foul play.

No criminal act

The agency noted that the crash involved a public service vehicle (PSV), not a criminal act.

A multi-agency team comprising homicide detectives, intelligence officers, and forensic experts was deployed immediately after the incident.

The team processed the scene, secured key exhibits, reviewed CCTV footage from Eagol Petrol Station near the crash site, and analysed bus records, amateur videos, and witness statements.

It also recorded statements from Jirongo’s wife, Ann Lanoi Pertet; the driver and conductor of the Climax Coaches bus; petrol station staff; and several bus passengers.

Former Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala and businessman Ibrahim Sambuli also recorded statements after confirming they had interacted with Jirongo earlier that evening at a restaurant in Karen.

Jirongo died after his Mercedes-Benz collided with a Climax Coaches bus near Eagol Petrol Station in the early hours of December 13, 2025.

His death sparked public debate and political controversy, with some leaders questioning the circumstances surrounding his movements that night.

Opposition politicians made repeated calls for further investigations at his burial in Lumakanda amid speculation and conspiracy theories on the circumstances of the late politician’s death .

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

‘Altered!’: Mutua dismisses kneeling image at Ruto’s Kasarani event

CS Alfred Mutua cautions against misinformation after AI-generated image falsely shows him kneeling during President Ruto's Kasarani event, urging caution against digital misinformation.

22 minutes ago

County News

Obunga community praised as police apprehend 2 crime suspects

Two suspected criminals have been arrested in Obunga, Kisumu County, following a police operation triggered by a public tip-off.

39 minutes ago

business

Kenya opens Sh106bn KPC IPO in biggest privatisation sale, first fully digital share offer

Kenya opens the sale of a 65pc stake in Kenya Pipeline Company in a Sh106bn IPO, the largest in the country’s history and the...

51 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NACADA smashes ‘untouchable’ counterfeit alcohol operation in Ahero

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 21 – The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) leading a multi-agency operation dismantled a sophisticated...

57 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto urges youth to shun pessimism, vows ‘unshakable’ confidence in young Kenyans

President William Ruto urges young Kenyans to reject pessimism and believe in their country, saying his confidence in the youth is “unshakable”.

1 hour ago

business

Ruto rules out mitumba ban, vows ‘market balance’ amid textile industrialisation push

President William Ruto rules out a ban on mitumba, saying Kenya must balance the second-hand clothing trade with its textile industrialisation push.

2 hours ago

Kenya

President Ruto Nominates Former NTSA Boss Francis Meja as PSC Chairperson

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 21- President William Ruto has nominated Francis Meja, the former Director-General of the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), to serve...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Kenyan Woman in Cambodia Appeals for Urgent Govt Help Amid Human and Sex Trafficking Fears

Nancy Akinyi, a resident of Kibra in Nairobi, said the situation facing the group is deteriorating rapidly, with restricted movement, intimidation, and growing threats...

4 hours ago