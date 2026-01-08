Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

DIPLOMACY

US pauses assistance to Somali government for alleged seizure of aid

“The US is deeply concerned by reports that Federal Government of Somalia officials have destroyed a US-funded World Food Programme (WFP) warehouse and illegally seized 76 metric tons of donor-funded food aid for vulnerable Somalis,” the post said.

Published

WASHINGTON, Jan 8 – The United States says that it has suspended all assistance to the government of Somalia, alleging that officials destroyed a World Food Programme warehouse filled with food aid it funded.

In a social media post on Wednesday, the administration of US President Donald Trump alleged that Somali officials had seized 76 metric tonnes of donor-funded food aid that had been intended for Somalis in need.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The US is deeply concerned by reports that Federal Government of Somalia officials have destroyed a US-funded World Food Programme (WFP) warehouse and illegally seized 76 metric tons of donor-funded food aid for vulnerable Somalis,” the post said.

“The Trump Administration has a zero-tolerance policy for waste, theft, and diversion of life-saving assistance.”

The announcement was made on the social media platform representing the US State Department’s Under Secretary for Foreign Assistance, Humanitarian Affairs and Religious Freedom.

Somali officials have not yet responded to the allegations of aid theft.

Still, the stark measure continues a recent trend under the Trump administration. In recent months, President Trump has leaned into criticism of Somalis living in the United States and placed restrictions on Somalis seeking to enter the US.

His administration has also stepped up air strikes targeting armed groups in Somalia itself.

Notably, in a December cabinet meeting, Trump personally levelled racist attacks against the Somali community in the US, saying they are “destroying America”. He also attacked Ilhan Omar, a Democratic representative from Somalia who arrived in the US as a child refugee.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

DIPLOMACY

China condemns U.S. military action against Venezuela at UN Security Council

"China demands the United States change its course, cease its bullying and coercive practices, and develop relations and cooperation with regional countries on the...

2 days ago

Headlines

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz drops re-election bid amid fraud scandal

"But as I reflected on this moment with my family and my team over the holidays, I came to the conclusion that I can’t...

3 days ago

Top stories

Ghana condemns ‘colonial’ US raid on Venezuela and Maduro’s ‘abduction’

Ghana has condemned the US military operation in Venezuela and the capture of President Nicolás Maduro, warning that Washington’s actions violate international law and...

4 days ago

Top stories

Maduro charged with narco-terrorism, weapons offences after dramatic capture by US forces

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has been charged in the US with narco-terrorism and drug offences following his capture in a raid by US forces.

5 days ago

DIPLOMACY

EU urges restraint after Trump confirms capture of Venezuela’s Maduro

The European Union has urged restraint and respect for international law after President Donald Trump said US forces captured Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro.

5 days ago

World

Venezuela declares national emergency amid strikes by US forces

Venezuela has declared a nationwide state of emergency after alleging U.S. air and missile strikes on Caracas and surrounding states, claims Washington has not...

5 days ago

ANTI-TERROR WAR

US carries out ‘massive’ strike against IS in Syria

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said the operation "is not the beginning of a war - it is a declaration of vengeance.

December 20, 2025

DIPLOMACY

Christian Turner appointed UK Ambassador to the US

Turner was the British high commissioner to Kenya from 2012 to 2015, where he led Britain's response to the Westgate Mall attack and helped...

December 20, 2025