Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

Two Kenyan Police Officers Arrested in Tanzania Over Cross-Border Arrest Attempt

The officers, both attached to Tononoka Police Station Crime Office, were reportedly attempting to apprehend a suspect over allegations of obtaining money by false pretence in Kenya.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 7 – Two Kenyan police officers have been arrested by Tanzanian authorities during an attempted cross-border arrest in the Horohoro area of Tanzania.

The officers, both attached to Tononoka Police Station Crime Office, were reportedly attempting to apprehend a suspect over allegations of obtaining money by false pretence in Kenya.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The officers were accompanied by a driver, from the Coast Development Authority.

“Tanzanian authorities confiscated the officers’ firearms, including a Ceska pistol (serial number F4663) loaded with 15 rounds and a Ceska pistol (serial number F2528) loaded with 15 rounds, along with the vehicle. All three individuals remain detained in Tanzania pending further action,” a police repirt stated.

The arrest highlights the sensitive nature of cross-border law enforcement operations between Kenya and Tanzania.

Authorities from both countries are expected to liaise to clarify procedures for handling criminal suspects across national borders.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Top stories

Odinga Family Thanks Kenyans and World Leaders on Late Leader’s Birthday

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 7 – The family of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga on Wednesday issued an emotional message of thanks to...

30 minutes ago

Kenya

Search at South C Building Collapse Enters Sixth Day as Victim is Buried

The first victim of the tragedy, security guard Ali Adan Galgalo, was laid to rest in a ceremony attended by local leaders, including Member...

35 minutes ago

Kenya

Kisumu Traders Rebuild as Kondele and Kibuye Markets Receive Sh3 Million each Empowerment Funds

Hundreds of traders on Tuesday received cheques from a kitty raised through a high-profile fundraiser spearheaded by Kisumu Central MP Joshua Odongo Oron

1 hour ago

Headlines

Joho to Lead Commemoration of Late Raila’s 81st Birthday in Tribute Event in Mombasa

Joho said leaders and supporters would gather to honour Raila, whom he described as a symbol of perseverance and purposeful leadership in Kenya’s political...

5 hours ago

Kenya

IPOA probes Mombasa shooting of 14-year-old boy

The 14-year-old boy was fatally shot in Mombasa on New Year’s Eve.

6 hours ago

EDUCATION

IG Kanja Reviews Plans to Establish National Police University

According to IG Kanja, the proposed university is designed to professionalize policing by aligning training with constitutional standards, global best practices, and the National...

8 hours ago

CBC

Sossion: Grade 10 CBC rollout faces crisis over unprepared teachers

“Competency-based teaching is a high-order form of teaching… If we insist on this path, we must rethink who is standing at the front of...

11 hours ago

Kenya

BBS Mall owners want Gachagua censored by NCIC for linking them to Minnesota heist

Gachagua is under fire after lawyers accuse him of ethnic vilification over remarks connecting Eastleigh businesses to a US fraud case.

12 hours ago