Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Trump said the United States believed “no state in this region should unilaterally control the precious resources of the Nile, and disadvantage its neighbors in the process.”/White House

Africa

Trump says Ethiopia to ‘give or sell’ GERD electricity to Egypt in mediation offer

Trump offers to mediate Nile dispute, suggesting Ethiopia could sell or give GERD electricity to Egypt and Sudan in a letter to President Sisi.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 17 — President Donald Trump has proposed that Ethiopia could “give or sell” electricity generated from the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) to Egypt and Sudan as part of a renewed American push to break the long-running deadlock over the Nile waters.

In a letter dated January 16, addressed to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Trump said Washington was ready to restart mediation between Egypt and Ethiopia to “responsibly resolve” the question of Nile water sharing “once and for all.”

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He said a successful deal would guarantee “predictable water releases during droughts and prolonged dry years for Egypt and the Sudan,” while allowing Ethiopia to generate “very substantial amounts of electricity, perhaps some of which can be given, or sold, to Egypt and/or the Sudan.”

Trump said the United States believed “no state in this region should unilaterally control the precious resources of the Nile, and disadvantage its neighbors in the process.”

His proposal comes months following the inauguration of the $5 billion GERD in September 2025 — a ceremony attended by several African leaders, including President William Ruto, who served as chief guest and hailed the dam as a “monumental achievement” for African self-reliance.

Ruto announced Kenya’s readiness to expand electricity imports from Ethiopia beyond the 200 megawatts supplied under the existing1,045-kilometre Ethiopia–Kenya interconnector, saying Nairobi was ready to sign a new power purchase agreement to tap additional output from the dam.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said the dam, which will eventually generate about 5,150 megawatts, was built not only to meet domestic demand but also to supply surplus electricity to the region — a vision that now aligns with Trump’s proposal to pair water guarantees with regional power trade.

But Cairo reacted furiously to the inauguration.

In a letter to the UN Security Council dated September 10, 2025, Egypt condemned Ethiopia’s move as a “unilateral action” that violates international law and undermines the rights of downstream states.

Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdel Aati said the dam “remains a unilateral measure that violates international law and norms”.

He accused Addis Ababa of pursuing “intransigent positions” and using the project as a political tool to mobilise domestic opinion “against an imaginary enemy,” while reiterating Cairo’s rejection of any filling or operation of the dam in the absence of a binding agreement with Egypt and Sudan.

Egypt, which depends on the Nile for about 90 per cent of its water needs, has warned repeatedly that it will not compromise its “existential interests” and that its reserves the right to take “all measures guaranteed by international law and the UN Charter” to defend its interests.

Construction of the GERD began in 2011. Four turbines are already in operation, producing about 1,550 megawatts, with output set to rise gradually to the full 5,150-megawatt capacity.

In his letter to Sisi, Trump acknowledged the “deep significance” of the Nile to Egypt and praised the Egyptian leader for what he described as Cairo’s role in mediating a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, saying the strain of regional crises since October 7, 2023 had weighed heavily on Egypt and its people.

He said resolving tensions around the GERD was now “at the very top of my agenda” as part of his push for “lasting peace in the Middle East and Africa.”

“I very much hope that this truly understandable dispute over the GERD (DAM!) will not lead to major military conflict between Egypt and Ethiopia,” Trump wrote.

He copied Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, Ethiopian President Taye Atske Selassie and Sudan’s military leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan in the letter.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

ODM to embark on ‘linda ground’ Western Kenya county tours

Fresh from its Kibera rally, ODM is now heading to Western Kenya as Oburu Oginga takes the party’s post-Raila consultations directly to the grassroots.

18 hours ago

CHINA DAILY

China, Canada pledge deeper cooperation as Xi meets Carney in Beijing

Xi called on China and Canada to advance the building of a new strategic partnership with a sense of responsibility toward history, the people...

19 hours ago

Africa

Kenya sets aside land in Upper Kabete for new African Union campus

Kenya has allocated land in Upper Kabete for a purpose-built African Union campus that will host several AU institutions and boost Nairobi’s status as...

1 day ago

Africa

US slams South Africa for hosting naval drills with Iran

The United States has protested South Africa’s decision to host a naval exercise involving Iran, calling Tehran a state sponsor of terror and warning...

1 day ago

CHINA DAILY

Denmark dismisses claims of Chinese military, investments in Greenland amid US takeover threats

Denmark says there are no Chinese warships or major investments in Greenland, rejecting US claims as Washington renews pressure to take control of the...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

‘Elections are in 2027, not 2026’: Amis urges ODM to slow down amid wrangles

“ODM could kill itself before 2027,” warns Caleb Amisi as internal fights escalate and Ruto’s UDA makes inroads into Raila Odinga’s strongholds.

1 day ago

Headlines

Treasury to Review Funding, Devolution Proposals Under Ten-Point Agenda

NAIROBI, Kenya National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the full implementation of the Ten-Point Agenda outlined in a...

2 days ago

Headlines

Nyeri County Unveils Multi-Agency Committee to Tackle Drugs, Illicit Brews

The newly formed multi-agency committee will roll out targeted public awareness campaigns and ensure sustained enforcement at the lowest administrative levels. It is also...

2 days ago