Treasury to Review Funding, Devolution Proposals Under Ten-Point Agenda

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the full implementation of the Ten-Point Agenda outlined in a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by President William Ruto and former ODM leader Raila Odinga in March last year.

Mbadi said the issues contained in the Ten-Point Agenda and the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) report are of national importance and resonate deeply with Kenyans, pledging that the government will do everything within its mandate to see them implemented.

Speaking on Thursday at the Treasury headquarters in Nairobi during a meeting with members of the Committee on the Implementation of the Ten-Point Agenda and the NADCO report, Mbadi said President Ruto is fully committed to the process and has extended his full support to the committee.

“The President takes these issues very seriously and is committed to ensuring the committee receives the necessary support to deliver on its mandate,” Mbadi said.

He assured the committee of the National Treasury’s backing, particularly on matters relating to public financial management, public debt, funding of independent institutions and commissions, and the strengthening of devolution.

Committee chairperson Senator Agnes Zani presented Mbadi with a memorandum detailing priority areas of the Ten-Point Agenda and the NADCO report.

The document highlights key constitutional concerns, including Article 43 on the cost of living, entrenchment of funds for constitutional institutions, and the timely transfer of resources for devolved functions under Article 186.

The memorandum also calls for an increase in the equitable share allocated to counties, predictable and timely disbursement of funds to devolved units, and tighter controls on public expenditure at both national and county levels.

Mbadi said a team of Treasury experts will review the proposals and prepare a comprehensive report by the end of the month.

He also urged the committee to consider proposing the entrenchment of the National Government-Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) and the Affirmative Action Fund in the Constitution to provide a clear legal framework for their operations.

The committee is expected to embark on a nationwide public engagement tour in the coming days to collect views, proposals, and recommendations from members of the public.

