Ruto most preferred Presidential candidate in Western Kenya at 25Pc – Infotrak poll

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 8 – A recent survey shows President William Ruto as the most preferred presidential candidate in Western Kenya, garnering 25 percent support among respondents.

According to the study by Infotrak, Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i came in second with 15 percent, followed by George Natembeya at 13 percent, and Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka at 8 percent.

The survey, which captures voter sentiment ahead of the 2027 general elections, highlights a competitive political landscape in Western Kenya, traditionally considered a battleground region for presidential aspirants.

Analysts suggest that President Ruto’s strong showing reflects growing approval of his policies and outreach in the region, while Matiang’i’s support indicates a solid base among voters seeking alternative leadership.

Natembeya and Kalonzo, although trailing, remain influential players who could shape coalition dynamics as the election approaches.

Infotrak’s poll also underscores the importance of Western Kenya as a key electoral region, where candidates’ performance can significantly influence national outcomes.

Political observers are closely watching how these numbers evolve, particularly as campaigns intensify and parties finalize their 2027 strategies.