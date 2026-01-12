Connect with us

Ruto Launches NYOTA Project in Nyeri, Disburses Sh173mn to Youth

In this first phase, 6,982 successful applicants will receive Sh25,000 each, with Sh22,000 credited to Pochi La Biashara for business operations and Sh3,000 channeled into Haba Na Haba savings accounts under NSSF.

NYERI, Kenya, Jan 12 – President William Ruto on Monday officially launched the NYOTA Project Business Start-Up Capital at the Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) Grounds, Nyeri County, disbursing a total of Sh173,200,000 to youth beneficiaries from Nyeri, Nyandarua, Kirinyaga, and Murang’a counties.

Speaking at the event, President Ruto emphasized that the NYOTA Project is built on principles of transparency, fairness, and inclusivity, ensuring that all Kenyan youth have equal opportunities to participate. Registration and application are fully digital and accessible via *254#.

“The youth of Kenya are our greatest asset. This program is part of our commitment to holistic youth empowerment through education, skills development, and access to economic opportunities,” said President Ruto.

President Ruto highlighted that the NYOTA Project complements other government initiatives designed to translate education into economic growth.

These include the Affordable Housing Program, the Labour Export Program, Digital Economy Initiative, targeting one million young people, Expanded government employment and internship opportunities and support for young entrepreneurs through NYOTA, projected to impact over 800,000 youth nationwide.

“The combination of business start-up capital, entrepreneurship skills, and a strong savings culture provides a solid foundation for resilient families and a robust economy,” Deputy President Kithure Kindiki noted.

He encouraged youth to view the NYOTA funding as a first step toward building sustainable businesses and transforming their lives.

Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Creative Economy, and Sports, Salim Mvurya, commended the design of NYOTA, noting its equitable reach across all 1,450 wards, ensuring no region or community is left behind.

Principal Secretary, State Department for MSME Development, Hon. Susan Mangéni, emphasized the importance of the MSME sector as the leading source of youth employment, urging beneficiaries to fully invest their grants in business to create jobs for fellow youth.

