Ruto hails restoration of peace in Kerio Valley at thanksgiving service

SIGOR, Kenya, Jan 4 — President William Ruto on Sunday joined residents of Kerio Valley in thanksgiving for peace after years of deadly banditry and cattle rustling conflicts.

Speaking during an interdenominational thanksgiving service held at Chesombur grounds in Sigor, West Pokot County, the President said he was happy that peace had been restored along the Kerio Valley.

The church service was attended by political and church leaders from West Pokot, Elgeyo-Marakwet, Baringo, Samburu, Turkana and Laikipia counties.

President Ruto pointed out that the collaboration between the security agencies and residents had brought peace to a region that has been beset by banditry and cattle rustling for more than 30 years.

“I am happy that in the Kerio Valley today, we are listening to testimonies of peace. I want to thank our security officers, our church leaders and other partners for the efforts that have led to the restoration of peace here, ” he said.

He added: “I want to assure our security officers of my support as they undertake their responsibility.”

President Ruto noted that consistency, planning and strategy have helped restore peace along the Kerio Valley, adding that the region will now be open for development, trade and investment.

He pointed out that the region is now being opened up for development, trade and investment, and urged residents – and all Kenyans – to be ready to buy Kenya Pipeline Company shares at the Nairobi Securities Exchange in the next few months.

“Now, you must change from the culture of stock theft to trading at the stock exchange,” the President said.

At the same time, President Ruto warned of stern action against those who are still in possession of illegal firearms, directing that they surrender them to the police or church leaders.

He gave notice to the culprits that the government would go for the guns if they were not returned.

“Only security officers are entitled to have guns. Herders should use sticks to look after their animals and not guns,” the President said.

As a result of the peace prevailing in the region, President Ruto noted that the government has initiated various development programmes to ensure the Kerio Valley, which has been marginalised because of insecurity, catches up with the rest of Kenya.

He singled out infrastructure development plans to open up the region, including construction of roads and dams to provide water for irrigation, livestock and domestic use, and electricity connection.

“We will start by using water from the Turkwel River to irrigate 50,000 acres of land in West Pokot and Turkana counties. Nationally, our plan is to irrigate an additional 2.5 million acres of land,” he said.

He further noted that the government is spending KSh700 million to complete the Muruny Water Dam to address water shortages in Kapenguria town and its environs.

Additionally, President Ruto told leaders to be progressive in their politics, saying competition is about ideas and agenda.

“Three things are important for Kenya to move forward. Every leader should have a track record, a plan and should tell Kenyans how to achieve the plans,” President Ruto pointed out.

He told leaders to embrace teamwork and stop working in silos, saying it is progressive when elected representatives work for the same goals.

“As leaders, we must subordinate our own interests to the interests of those who elected us,” he said.

Later, President Ruto inspected construction work on the Barpelo-Tot-Marich Pass road, and explained that KSh 15 billion has been allocated for the project.

He explained that two new contractors are building the road, one on the Barpelo-Tot and the other on the Tot-Chesegon-Kibasi River sections.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said the government will not rest until all guns in the wrong hands are retrieved.

“We must intensify efforts to retrieve all illegal firearms because lasting peace cannot be attained if we still have guns in the hands of civilians,” Mr Murkomen said.

Governors Simon Kachapin (West Pokot), Jeremiah Lomorukai (Turkana), Wisely Rotich (Elgeyo-Marakwet) and Stephen Sang (Nandi) called for concerted efforts to sustain the peace along the Kerio Valley.

“Now that we have peace in the Kerio Valley, we should jealously guard it for the sake of the prosperity of the region,” Mr Sang pointed out.

MPs present at the church service included John Lochakapong (Sigor), Reuben Kiborek (Mogotio), William Kamket (Tiaty), Samuel Moroto (Kapenguria), Joseph Makilap (Baringo North), Florence Jematia (Baringo Women), and Kangogo Bowen (Marakwet East).

Others were Ms Caroline Ngelechei (Elgeyo-Marakwet Women Rep), Joseph Namwar (Turkana Central), Protus Akuja (Loima), John Amoit (Turkana South), Titus Lotee (Kacheliba), Julius Rutto (Kesses), Julius Murgor (West Pokot), Rael Kasiwai (West Pokot Women Rep), Vincent Chemitei (Senator Baringo), and David Pkosing (Pokot South).

The MPs commended CS Murkomen and the security efforts that have brought peace to the region, ending the misery wrought by banditry and cattle rustling.