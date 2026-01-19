Connect with us

Ruto assures youth of mentorship under NYOTA Project Programme

“We will accompany you so that we can know how to help you; if there are problems, we will help you fix them until your business succeeds, then we can leave you,” the President stated.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 19 – The Government will continuously engage the beneficiaries of National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (NYOTA) through mentorship and training to ensure that the business start -ups succeed.

Speaking during the Launch of NYOTA Capital disbursement of KSh 258.4 million for young entrepreneurs from Nairobi, Kiambu, and Kajiado counties at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, President William Ruto said a total of 10,337 young entrepreneurs from the three counties will each benefit from initial business start-up capital of KSh25,000 to establish or expand business.

“When you leave here today, we will follow up with you; we will follow you to find out how the business you have gone to do is performing. We will follow you to ensure—wait, did you think we are leaving you today? It is not over yet. We will accompany you so that we can know how to help you; if there are problems, we will help you fix them until your business succeeds, then we can leave you,” the President stated.

At least 70 young people in each ward will benefit from the KSh50,000 business start-up capital to boost their enterprises.

President Ruto cautioned the naysayers to keep off politicizing the programmes that have been rolled out by government saying that his administration has put deliberate measures that will ease unemployment among the youths citing NYOTA Programme that targets 820,000 young entrepreneurs from across the 47 Counties in the first phase of capital injection.

The President was flanked by his deputy Kithure Kindiki who lauded the programmes being undertaken by government saying it has impacted lives of many Kenyans.

“And this is the administration that has come up with a comprehensive integrated well-thought-out income and employment creation strategy for the young people of Kenya. We support you and we will help you to deliver on a vision of a more empowered and more inclusive Kenya which puts young people at the front line of our nation building,” the DP said.

Of this money, KSh22,000 will be credited directly to each beneficiary’s Pochi la Biashara account in their mobile phones while KSh3,000 will be deposited into their Haba na Haba Savings Account managed by the National Social Security Fund.

In the second phase of the NYOTA project, the beneficiaries will receive another KSh25,000, bringing the total for each of the young entrepreneurs to KSh50,000

