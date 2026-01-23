Raila Odinga Jr Leads Efforts to Solve Kibra Water Shortage Crisis

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 23 – Raila Odinga Junior has intensified efforts to address the chronic water shortage in Kibra when on Thursday he led a delegation of local leaders to Nairobi City Hall for discussions with county officials aimed at finding practical solutions to the crisis.

Odinga Jr highlighted that the talks built on previous engagements with community groups and resulted in concrete proposals to alleviate the water shortage.

He emphasized that access to clean drinking water is a fundamental human right and pledged to pursue sustainable solutions.

Attendees included local MCAs Robert Jera (Lindi) and Daniel Okoth Owino (Laini Saba), Nairobi ODM vice-chair Jerah Ketta Onyango, and leaders of the Kamukunji Pressure Group, chaired by Wycliffe Odero (Jayalo).

Discussions with Nairobi County officials, including Chief Officer for Water and Sewerage Oscar Omoke and Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company MD Martin Nangole, focused on immediate and medium-term measures to stabilize water supply in Kibra.

Residents of Kibra have long faced unreliable water access, often relying on costly private vendors, making the issue both a political and humanitarian concern.

While Odinga Jr has increased his presence in community matters, it is not yet clear whether he will seek elective office in the constituency.