Ruto urges new envoys to support for Kenya’s development goals

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 20 — President William Ruto has urged Kenya’s envoys abroad to actively support the government’s mission of transforming the country into a first-world economy.

Speaking at State House Nairobi on Tuesday while officially dispatching Kenya’s ambassadors and high commissioners to their respective postings, President Ruto emphasized the need for diplomats to safeguard national interests and foster mutually beneficial international relations.

“Those of us serving within the Republic and those of us serving outside Kenya are working collectively towards a common goal of elevating our country to a first-world status,” he said.

President Ruto highlighted the government’s ambitious development agenda, noting that robust infrastructure initiatives are central to Kenya’s transition into a first-world economy.

He pointed out that the government took the first step on Monday by raising KSh106 billion through the Kenya Pipeline Company Initial Public Offering (IPO), funds which will be channelled strictly into mega infrastructure projects.

“This money is going to be dedicated to the development of infrastructure that is going to lift our country to the next level,” President Ruto said, stressing that the funds will not be used to service debt, pay salaries, or cover recurrent expenditure.

The envoy team dispatched included: Anthony Mwaniki Muchiri (Türkiye), Lucy Kiruthu (Thailand), Henry Wambuma (Burundi), Catherine Kirumba Karemu (Tanzania), George Morara Orina (Ireland), Abdirashid Salat Abdille (Indonesia), Joseph Musyoka Masila (Saudi Arabia), Edwin Afande (Austria), Florence Chepngetich Bore (Namibia), Mohamed Ramadhan Ruwange (Tanzania), Judy Kiaria Nkumiri (DR Congo), Mohamed Amin Sheikh Nuh (Germany), and David Mwangi Karanja (Korea).

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei also attended the meeting.