State House Nairobi/FILE

Kenya

President Ruto to Engage Graduate Interns Under Affordable Housing Program

The meeting will take place at State House Nairobi, marking an important step in the administration’s ongoing commitment to youth empowerment and addressing Kenya’s housing challenges.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 23 – President William Ruto is scheduled to engage with graduate interns recently onboarded under the government’s Affordable Housing Program on Friday.

The Affordable Housing Program, a flagship initiative by the Kenyan government, aims to provide affordable and decent housing for thousands of Kenyans while creating employment opportunities across the construction and real estate sectors.

Central to this program is the integration of young graduates through internships, offering them hands-on experience and skills development in a critical national project.

President Ruto’s engagement with the interns is expected to provide a platform for dialogue, where the young professionals can discuss their roles, share feedback, and align with the government’s broader vision for affordable housing and sustainable development.

The government views this interaction as part of its strategy to nurture talent, foster innovation, and accelerate the delivery of affordable housing units across the country.

By involving youth directly in the implementation process, the administration hopes to build capacity and ensure the program’s long-term success.

As Kenya continues its drive toward expanding access to affordable homes, this engagement underscores the vital role of youth participation in national development initiatives, championed by President Ruto’s administration.

In this article:
