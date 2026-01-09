Connect with us

EDUCATION

President Ruto Briefed Ahead of 2025 KCSE Results Release

A total of 993,000 candidates sat the examinations this year.

Published

UASIN GISHU, Kenya, Jan 9  – President William Ruto was briefed on the 2025 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) results at Chepisaas Boys High School in Uasin Gishu County ahead of the national release.

Of these, approximately 270,000 students attained a C+ grade, meeting the minimum requirement for university placement.

Meanwhile, 1,932 candidates achieved an A grade, the highest performance in the cohort.

The briefing gave the President an overview of the national performance trends and preparations for the placement of students into universities, colleges, and TVET institutions.

The 2025 KCSE results are being released nationwide Friday, marking the culmination of examinations that ran from October 21 to November 14, 2025.

The Ministry of Education and the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) have put in place measures to ensure smooth access to results for candidates, parents, and schools across the country.

Students are advised to access their results through the KNEC portal, SMS services, or their respective schools, while preparations for KUCCPS placement into tertiary institutions are expected to commence immediately.

