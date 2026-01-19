Duale advances transition of police, prison personnel to State health insurance

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 19 — Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has convened a high-level meeting with the National Police Service (NPS), Kenya Prisons Service, and the Social Health Authority (SHA) to accelerate the transition of police and prison personnel from private medical insurers to the state-run Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF).

The meeting followed a directive from President William Ruto and focused on streamlining the migration process to ensure a smooth and uninterrupted transition while maintaining quality healthcare services for all personnel.

A key outcome of the discussions was the creation of a joint technical team comprising representatives from the police, prisons, and SHA.

The team will be responsible for finalising benefit packages, defining service delivery arrangements, and outlining a comprehensive transition plan.

Speaking during the meeting on Monday, CS Duale emphasized that the initiative aligns with the 5th Administration’s Universal Health Coverage (UHC) agenda, aimed at providing equitable, sustainable, and quality healthcare to all Kenyans.

“This process is firmly anchored in the 5th Administration’s Universal Health Coverage (UHC) agenda, which aims to onboard all Kenyans onto SHA, strengthen equity and efficiency in health financing, and guarantee affordable, sustainable, and quality healthcare for every citizen,” CS Duale said.

The Cabinet Secretary was joined by senior officials, including Principal Secretary for Medical Services Ouma Oluga, Deputy Head of Public Service Amos Gathecha, SHA CEO Dr. Mercy Mwangangi, Digital Health Agency CEO Anthony Lenayara, and NPS Accounting Officer Bernice Sialaal Lemedeket.

The initiative marks a significant step towards enhancing healthcare accessibility and financial protection for Kenya’s security personnel while supporting the government’s broader goal of universal health coverage.