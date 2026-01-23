Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Oburu urged supporters to ignore divisive commentary from political rivals and online factions, insisting the party remains steady under his leadership/COURTESY

Kenya

ODM Unity Talks Continue as Oburu convenes senior leaders meeting in Kisumu

“The two leaders discussed a number of issues touching on the party and its growth and also used the occasion to talk about the upcoming Leaders’ meeting and the Linda Ground engagements in the lakeside City scheduled for tomorrow,” read a statement by the ODM.

Published

NAIROBI, Kisumu Jan 23 – Acting ODM Party Leader Oburu Oginga has convened Leaders’ Meeting to be held in Kisumu.

Speaking after paying a courtesy call on Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyongo, Oginga said they discussed the planned Linda Ground engagements scheduled for Saturday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“PL Oburu Oginga today paid a courtesy call on the Governor of Kisumu and the party’s SG emeritus Anyang Nyongo at his office in Kisumu. The two leaders discussed a number of issues touching on the party and its growth and also used the occasion to talk about the upcoming Leaders’ meeting and the Linda Ground engagements in the lakeside City scheduled for tomorrow,” read a statement by the ODM.

The visit comes as ODM intensifies internal consultations aimed at strengthening party structures and mobilising grassroots support, particularly in its traditional strongholds in the Lake Region.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

EDUCATION

State launches Sh20bn, 3-year scholarships for over 12,000 Grade 10 students

The three-year scholarships, worth Sh20 billion, will support 10,000 students under the World Bank-funded Elimu programme and 2,337 girls in Kajiado County through CAMFED.

46 minutes ago

Headlines

Waiguru says Mt Kenya Must Be Strategic Amid Political Realignments

The governor questioned the viability of emerging political movements linked to former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, arguing that such formations lack both a clear...

2 hours ago

Headlines

Oburu Convenes Odinga Family Meeting Amid ODM Power Struggle

“I’m not a politician. I love everyone and respect everyone. My uncle has agreed to a family meeting on the 1st. I would like...

2 hours ago

Headlines

Apex Court Allows Case Challenging Appointment of 51 Principal Secretaries to Proceed

The petition questions whether the appointment of the Principal Secretaries complied with constitutional requirements, including public participation, merit-based selection, and adherence to the principles...

3 hours ago

Kenya

IEBC clears UDA Candidates for Feb 26 mini-polls

The Muminji and Evurore Ward seats in Embu County fell vacant after Newton Kariuki (Muminji) and Duncan Mbui (Evurore) resigned to contest the Mbeere...

4 hours ago

World

UN warns of rising internet shutdowns as digital blackouts spread worldwide

UNESCO stressed that internet connectivity is also essential for other rights, including education, freedom of association and assembly, and participation in social, cultural and...

5 hours ago

ANTI-GRAFT WATCHDOG

Mandera Governor denies Gachagua’s land grabbing claims

"The land matter he is referring to is in court, which limits my comments. I bought the said land in 2020 way before I...

6 hours ago

Kenya

Ahmednasir Rejects Supreme Court Return, Calls Lifting of Ban an “Appeasement Ploy”

He insisterd that the Supreme Court must publicly acknowledge that the ban was wrong, arguing that no group of seven judges should arrogate to...

6 hours ago