ODM Unity Talks Continue as Oburu convenes senior leaders meeting in Kisumu

NAIROBI, Kisumu Jan 23 – Acting ODM Party Leader Oburu Oginga has convened Leaders’ Meeting to be held in Kisumu.

Speaking after paying a courtesy call on Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyongo, Oginga said they discussed the planned Linda Ground engagements scheduled for Saturday.

“PL Oburu Oginga today paid a courtesy call on the Governor of Kisumu and the party’s SG emeritus Anyang Nyongo at his office in Kisumu. The two leaders discussed a number of issues touching on the party and its growth and also used the occasion to talk about the upcoming Leaders’ meeting and the Linda Ground engagements in the lakeside City scheduled for tomorrow,” read a statement by the ODM.

The visit comes as ODM intensifies internal consultations aimed at strengthening party structures and mobilising grassroots support, particularly in its traditional strongholds in the Lake Region.