Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Africa

Niger revokes licences of tanker drivers who refuse to go to Mali amid jihadist blockade

An al-Qaeda affiliate imposed a fuel blockade on Mali in September and began attacking petrol tankers on major highways.

Published

Niger has revoked the licences of dozens of transport operators and drivers for refusing to deliver fuel to neighbouring Mali where they face possible attacks by jihadists.

An al-Qaeda affiliate imposed a fuel blockade on Mali in September and began attacking petrol tankers on major highways.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The landlocked country depends on fuel imports and in July had signed a deal with Niger to supply 85 million litres of fuel over six months to its vast, northern desert region, where various militant groups operate.

Niger is an oil-producing country and a major ally of Mali – both run by military juntas which face jihadist violence.

The fuel convoys from Niger making the journey crossing a route of 1,400km (870 miles) have faced jihadist attacks even under military escort.

Last November, Niger delivered 82 fuel tankers to Mali, which managed to stabilise the energy supply hit by the recent blockade – as convoys travelling from Senegal and Ivory Coast have also been hit.

Additional fuel shipments from Niger were expected in the following months, but plans were disrupted after drivers and transport operators refused to make the deliveries.

This has prompted Niger’s transport ministry to revoke the licences of 14 transport operators and 19 drivers for refusing to transport the fuel.

“This refusal constitutes a serious violation of the legal and regulatory obligations in force,” Niger Transport Minister Abdourahamane Amadou said in a statement dated 6 January that has just come to light.

Another operator was handed a one-year suspension.

“Those who are sanctioned must also surrender their transport documents and licences to the ministry,” the statement said.

It is the militant group Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) that has imposed the blockade – broadening its years-long insurgency to include economic warfare.

JNIM’s fighters have kidnapped drivers and torched lorries. Last year, schools and universities across Mali were temporarily closed because of the severe fuel scarcity.

The fuel shortage has sparked concern outside of Mali, with the US last November urging Americans not to travel to Mali and France advising its citizens in the West African country to leave.

Mali’s military government is led by Gen Assimi Goïta, who first seized power in a coup in 2020.

He had popular support at the time – promising to deal with the long-running security crisis prompted by a separatist rebellion in the north by ethnic Tuaregs, which was then hijacked by Islamist militants.

A UN peacekeeping mission and French forces were deployed in 2013 to deal with the escalating insurgency – both have left since the junta took over.

It has hired Russian mercenaries to tackle the insecurity, though large parts of the country remain outside government control.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

EDUCATION

KCSE C-, D+ Students Eligible for New KUCCPS Medical Programmes

KUCCPS said the slots are available to candidates who meet the prescribed subject and cluster requirements, depending on the course selected.

31 minutes ago

Kenya

How to access 2025 KPSEA, KILEA Performance Reports as KNEC release guidelines

In a public notice, the examinations body said candidates who sat the KPSEA can retrieve their results online through the official KNEC portal.

40 minutes ago

Kenya

Speaker Wetang’ula Visits Ailing Kwanza MP Ferdinand Wanyonyi in India

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 13 – National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula on Tuesday paid a visit to Kwanza Constituency Member of Parliament, Hon. Ferdinand Wanyonyi,...

44 minutes ago

Kenya

Kiharu Learners to Pay Sh500 Fees as Ndindi Nyoro Rolls Out Expanded Education Package

The initiative is expected to reach more than 12,000 students across the constituency.

47 minutes ago

Kenya

Petitioner Moves to Court Over Alleged Ethnic Bias at KETRACO, Seeks to Halt Board Renewal

Benjamin Okumu accuses the KETRACO Board of Directors of presiding over recruitment and appointment processes that have resulted in disproportionate representation of one ethnic...

1 hour ago

business

Mbadi says Vodacom deal offers better value than NSE share price

"So again if you sold it especially local investors we would not attract sufficient hard currency and we would have lost out in the...

1 hour ago

BOTTOM-UP

Ruto criticizes Gachagua for encouraging armed youth mobilization

"I heard someone else the other day telling the youth, 'whenever I go somewhere, take clubs (rungu) and machetes (panga) and come protect me.'...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KeNHA moves to declutter Westlands–JKIA corridor in reconstruction plan

KeNHA has ordered the removal of billboards and temporary structures along the Westlands–JKIA corridor as part of a major reconstruction plan.

3 hours ago