Motorists blast EPRA over ‘insulting’ Sh0.22 fuel price cut

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 15 – The Motorists Association of Kenya (MAK) has criticised the latest fuel price review, accusing the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) of allowing politics to influence fuel prices.

In a statement issued after the June/July 2026 fuel review, MAK described the Sh0.22 per litre reduction in petrol prices as “insulting” and questioned why motorists were not benefiting from falling global oil prices.

The association argued that the latest review has reinforced concerns that Kenya’s fuel pricing system is no longer guided by a transparent formula but by political interests and negotiations behind closed doors.

“This latest review confirms what MAK has consistently maintained for years: Kenya’s fuel pricing mechanism is no longer scientific, transparent, lawful, or predictable,” the association said.

“It has become a politically manipulated process driven by pressure, negotiations and individual whims rather than objective market realities.”

MAK pointed to the government’s promise of a Sh10 reduction in diesel prices following threats of a nationwide transport sector strike, claiming the move appeared to be politically motivated rather than based on the official pricing formula.

According to the association, reports that diesel prices were discussed during engagements with transport stakeholders in Mombasa have raised concerns about the independence of the country’s fuel pricing process.

“This sequence of events exposes a dangerous reality: fuel prices are no longer being determined through a transparent formula but through political bargaining,” MAK stated.

The association warned that such actions risk eroding public trust in EPRA, whose mandate is to independently regulate the energy sector.

The motorists’ lobby says the latest review is difficult to justify because international crude oil prices reportedly dropped significantly during May 2026 following easing tensions in the Middle East and optimism over diplomatic engagements involving Iran and the United States.

Despite the global decline, Kenyan consumers only received a marginal reduction in petrol prices.

“Petrol prices have been reduced by a token Sh0.22 per litre an amount that can only be described as insulting and dismissive of the economic hardships facing ordinary citizens,” the statement said.

The association also questioned previous fuel price increases, arguing that global oil prices had not risen sharply enough to justify the increases passed on to consumers.

MAK warned that persistently high fuel prices continue to push up the cost of living by increasing transport costs, food prices and the cost of doing business.

The association noted that many households and businesses remain under pressure as inflationary effects ripple through the economy.

It also criticised the increase in kerosene prices, arguing that the move disproportionately affects low-income households that depend on the fuel for cooking and lighting.

The association is now demanding a full public audit of the fuel pricing formula, immediate publication of all calculations used in the latest review, and parliamentary scrutiny of EPRA’s independence.

It has also called for a review of the Government-to-Government fuel import arrangement and urged authorities to consider a more competitive fuel pricing system.

“The Government must understand that Kenyans expect transparency, fairness and accountability, not token reductions designed to create headlines while denying consumers the full benefits of falling global oil prices,” MAK said.