Education Committee probes rising cases of school fires and student unrest

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 15 – National Assembly Departmental Committee on Education is set to embark on a comprehensive inquiry into the growing cases of school fires, destruction of property and student unrest reported in learning institutions across the country.

The Committee chairman by Julius Melly (Tinderet MP) said the inquiry would help establish the root causes of the recurring incidents and inform recommendations to restore stability in schools.

“We need to come up with a way forward on how we are going to look into school unrest across the country,” he said.

The Committee was briefed by its research unit on findings from previous studies, audits and assessments, which pointed to examination related stress, poor student-teacher relationships, inadequate mechanisms for addressing learner grievances, weak guidance and counseling programmes, overcrowding in schools, poor living conditions in some boarding institutions and drug and substance abuse as some of the major causes of unrest.

The report further highlighted concerns raised by the Auditor-General’s 2020 Performance Audit on Fire Safety Preparedness and a recent Ministry of Education school safety assessment, both of which identified widespread non-compliance with prescribed safety standards, including overcrowded dormitories, inadequate emergency exits, weak emergency preparedness arrangements and deficiencies in safety infrastructure.

Expressing concern over the persistence of the problem despite numerous previous interventions, Melly noted that student unrest had become a recurring challenge in the education sector.

“School unrest is almost becoming a pandemonium. It is something that is recurring almost every other time,” the Committee Chairman said.

He further indicated that the Committee would engage a wide range of stakeholders during the inquiry process.

“We will need to meet with parents, possibly meet with students, meet with security agencies, meet with the church and all those people who matter,” he added.

Baringo North MP Joseph Makilap attributed part of the challenge to changing social dynamics and declining parental involvement in the upbringing of children.

“One of the major things that have contributed to these fires is the social dynamics of society today,” he said

Makilap argued that increased exposure to social media and technology, coupled with weakening parental guidance, was influencing learner behaviour both at home and in schools.

“We are producing children who are not adequately guided at home and are heavily influenced by social media and other external factors,” the Baringo North MP stated.

Abdul Haro (Mandera South) cautioned against treating school unrest solely as a disciplinary issue, arguing that the problem reflected broader challenges facing learners and society.

“The problem is actually as a result of symptoms of deeper issues requiring a comprehensive response involving teachers, parents, students and government agencies,” he said.

Members also raised concerns over overcrowding in schools, commercialization of education, drug and substance abuse, inadequate learner support systems, poor communication between students and school administrations and declining societal values.

The chairperson directed the Committee secretariat compiles all previous reports and inquiries on school unrest to guide the ongoing investigation and ensure lessons from past recommendations are not overlooked.

He noted that previous parliamentary inquiries had led to significant reforms within the sector.

“This Committee has been a guide to the Ministry of Education on issues of policy and direction,” Melly noted.

“School unrest is almost becoming a pandemonium. It is something that is recurring almost every other time,” the Committee Chairman said.

He further indicated that the Committee would engage a wide range of stakeholders during the inquiry process.

“We will need to meet with parents, possibly meet with students, meet with security agencies, meet with the church and all those people who matter,” he added.

Baringo North MP Joseph Makilap attributed part of the challenge to changing social dynamics and declining parental involvement in the upbringing of children.

“One of the major things that have contributed to these fires is the social dynamics of society today,” he said

Makilap argued that increased exposure to social media and technology, coupled with weakening parental guidance, was influencing learner behaviour both at home and in schools.

“We are producing children who are not adequately guided at home and are heavily influenced by social media and other external factors,” the Baringo North MP stated.

Abdul Haro (Mandera South) cautioned against treating school unrest solely as a disciplinary issue, arguing that the problem reflected broader challenges facing learners and society.

“The problem is actually as a result of symptoms of deeper issues requiring a comprehensive response involving teachers, parents, students and government agencies,” he said.

Members also raised concerns over overcrowding in schools, commercialization of education, drug and substance abuse, inadequate learner support systems, poor communication between students and school administrations and declining societal values.

The chairperson directed the Committee secretariat compiles all previous reports and inquiries on school unrest to guide the ongoing investigation and ensure lessons from past recommendations are not overlooked.

He noted that previous parliamentary inquiries had led to significant reforms within the sector.

“This Committee has been a guide to the Ministry of Education on issues of policy and direction,” Melly noted.