Mudavadi Welcomes Dawoodi Bohra Spiritual Leader to Kenya, Highlights Community Contributions

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 9 — Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has welcomed Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, the spiritual leader of the global Dawoodi Bohra community, during his visit to Kenya.

The spiritual leader is in the country for a few days, underscoring the deep and longstanding ties between the Dawoodi Bohra community and Kenya.

CS Mudavadi praised the community for its century-long presence in Kenya and its significant contributions to the nation’s economy and social development.

“For more than a century, the Dawoodi Bohra community has been part of Kenya’s story, a vibrant and entrepreneurial Shia Muslim community widely recognised for its enduring contribution to our economy and social fabric,” he said.

The CS highlighted the community’s pivotal role in strengthening Kenya’s manufacturing base, particularly in glass, aluminium, and paper production.

Their business interests also span real estate, infrastructure, and the banking sector, creating jobs, driving investment, and supporting national growth.

Beyond business, CS Mudavadi acknowledged the Dawoodi Bohra community’s philanthropic initiatives in health and education, which have improved lives and expanded opportunities across the country.

“These contributions are visible across Kenya, underscoring a shared commitment to progress, dignity, and inclusive development,” he added.

Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin’s visit is seen as a reinforcement of cultural, social, and economic ties, further strengthening the partnership between the government and the Dawoodi Bohra community.