Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

Mudavadi Welcomes Dawoodi Bohra Spiritual Leader to Kenya, Highlights Community Contributions

The spiritual leader is in the country for a few days, underscoring the deep and longstanding ties between the Dawoodi Bohra community and Kenya.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 9 — Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has welcomed Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, the spiritual leader of the global Dawoodi Bohra community, during his visit to Kenya.

The spiritual leader is in the country for a few days, underscoring the deep and longstanding ties between the Dawoodi Bohra community and Kenya.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

CS Mudavadi praised the community for its century-long presence in Kenya and its significant contributions to the nation’s economy and social development.

“For more than a century, the Dawoodi Bohra community has been part of Kenya’s story, a vibrant and entrepreneurial Shia Muslim community widely recognised for its enduring contribution to our economy and social fabric,” he said.

The CS highlighted the community’s pivotal role in strengthening Kenya’s manufacturing base, particularly in glass, aluminium, and paper production.

Their business interests also span real estate, infrastructure, and the banking sector, creating jobs, driving investment, and supporting national growth.

Beyond business, CS Mudavadi acknowledged the Dawoodi Bohra community’s philanthropic initiatives in health and education, which have improved lives and expanded opportunities across the country.

“These contributions are visible across Kenya, underscoring a shared commitment to progress, dignity, and inclusive development,” he added.

Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin’s visit is seen as a reinforcement of cultural, social, and economic ties, further strengthening the partnership between the government and the Dawoodi Bohra community.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

“No More Untouchables”: NACADA Cracks Down on Illicit Brew Syndicates in Emali

NACADA Chief Executive Officer Anthony Omerikwa said the Authority had escalated its supply-suppression strategy and would now pursue not only arrests but also the...

31 minutes ago

Kenya

Magical Kenya Mountain and Trail Series Returns to Nandi County with Cultural and Athletic Showcase

The three-day event, which marks the opening leg of the 2026 series, will take place from January 15 to 18 and is expected to...

50 minutes ago

Kenya

Dry spell looms as January weather takes shape

Most parts of Kenya will stay dry and sunny this January, with only scattered showers expected in select regions including Nairobi and western Kenya.

10 hours ago

Kenya

4 police officers, NEA officials face sanctions over First Choice job scam

Four police officers and two NEA officials face scrutiny for failing Kenyans in the First Choice job scam, as the Ombudsman demands urgent action.

12 hours ago

Headlines

ODM Divisions Deepen as Babu Owino Demands Party Leadership Overhaul

“We want ODM to call an NDC. It is time to take over the party leadership,” Babu Owino posted on his X platform.

13 hours ago

Kenya

Ruto spoke for the cameras, Governor stepped in for Ogeta

Ruto’s emotional pledge to Raila’s loyal bodyguard drew applause but action only came when a county government stepped in.

14 hours ago

EDUCATION

Nearly 1mn candidates to get 2025 KCSE results Friday

The Ministry of Education has confirmed that the 2025 KCSE results will be released on Friday. 996,078 candidates sat the national examination across the...

15 hours ago

Kenya

Gachagua accuses police of backing goons ahead of Nyeri meeting

Gachagua says security officers looked the other way as armed goons roamed Nyeri, raising fresh fears of political intimidation.

16 hours ago