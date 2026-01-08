MP Kuria Slams Gachagua Over Tribal Remarks on Grade 10 School Placements

Molo, Kenya, Jan 8 – Molo Member of Parliament Kuria Kimani has sharply criticized former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over remarks he made concerning Grade 10 school placements, calling them “retrogressive and primitive” and warning they risk inciting tribalism in schools.

Speaking at Machatha Secondary School during the commissioning of a new classroom and laboratory funded by the NG-CDF Molo Constituency, Kuria urged Gachagua to refrain from interfering in education matters and uphold the principles of statesmanship.

“The reckless statement by the former DP on school placements is likely to spark tribalism in institutions that are meant to guarantee uniformity, inclusivity, and equality,” Kuria said. “Leaders who have held high office must prioritize the interests of all Kenyans.”

Gachagua had earlier called on school heads in the Central Province to prioritize learners from that region during the ongoing Grade 10 placements, which sparked strong reactions across the political divide.

The Ministry of Education opened a review window this week to allow learners dissatisfied with their placement to transfer to schools of their choice, ensuring equitable access and reducing anxiety among the 1.13 million inaugural Grade 10 learners reporting on January 12, 2026.

Kuria noted that over 51% of learners opted for the STEM pathway, 38% chose Social Sciences, while the remainder pursued sports and arts, according to the ministry’s first review results.

The legislator also urged leaders from the Central Province to be mindful of underdeveloped regions and support President Ruto’s agenda for balanced national development.

He praised infrastructure projects such as the Rironi–Mausummit Highway dualling and the extension of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) from Naivasha to Malaba via Kisumu as examples of uniform development benefiting all Kenyans.

“Development must be felt across the country since all Kenyans pay taxes. Leaders opposing these projects are acting selfishly,” Kuria emphasized.

The MP concluded the event by joining students in a chemistry practical and participating in community dances with Turi residents, highlighting the importance of hands-on learning and community engagement.