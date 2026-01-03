‘Some people will end pp at ICC’: Kuria warns amid political violence ahead of 2027

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 3 — Former Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has issued a stark warning over the growing use of political goons as tools of mobilisation ahead of the 2027 General Election, describing the trend as the “biggest risk to Kenya’s security and democracy.”

Kuria said he has already engaged members of the diplomatic community over rising incidents of politically linked violence, warning that those behind such actions could ultimately face international justice.

“The biggest risk to Kenya’s security and democracy is the use of goons as tools of political mobilisation in 2026 and 2027. I have talked to several friends from the diplomatic community,” the former Presidential Advisor said in comments on Friday.

“I can tell you without fear of contradiction that some people will end up at the ICC. This time round, no witnesses will disappear.”

His remarks come amid repeated incidents of violence reported in different parts of the country, particularly during by-elections, raising concerns over the safety of voters, candidates, and the integrity of the electoral process as the country edges closer to the next polls.

Butali arson

In November 2025, tensions flared during by-elections in parts of western Kenya after a vehicle belonging to Democratic Action Party–Kenya (DAP-K) leader Eugene Wamalwa was set ablaze by unidentified attackers in Manyonje, Butali Ward.

Witnesses said suspected political goons intercepted the vehicle and torched it as voters queued at polling centres.

No injuries were reported, but the incident sparked fear among voters and drew widespread condemnation from leaders who warned that violence threatens democratic participation.

Police deployed additional security teams to the area and launched investigations, intensifying patrols and screening at polling stations to prevent further disruptions.

Similar scenes were witnessed in Homa Bay County, where the Kasipul by-election was marred by day-long violence in some areas.

Several people were injured, among them Homa Bay Town MP and ODM chief agent Peter Kaluma, who sustained serious head injuries after being attacked by a group of youths while monitoring the voting process.

During the chaos, a firearm belonging to Kaluma’s bodyguard was also reported lost.

Authorities later confirmed the arrest of 17 youths found patrolling parts of Kasipul Constituency with crude weapons, including machetes.

Rachuonyo South Sub-County Police Commander Philemon Saera said the arrests followed intelligence reports of groups moving around in vehicles allegedly intimidating residents during the polls.

Investigators also trailed another group suspected of possessing a pistol reportedly snatched from Kaluma during the melee.

Despite the violence, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) said voting proceeded in most polling stations, with results announced under heavy security.

Deaths in Kasipul

The Kasipul race, which followed the fatal shooting of former MP Ongondo Were, had already witnessed several violent incidents during the campaign period, including reported fatalities, further heightening anxiety among residents.

Beyond Homa Bay, pockets of violence were also reported during by-elections held in at least 22 voting areas across the country.

In Malava Constituency, Kakamega County, DAP-K leader Eugene Wamalwa accused a rival candidate of orchestrating attacks on his party’s aspirant, while in Kilifi and Narok counties, police were forced to intervene to quell tensions at polling centres.

The trend has alarmed several leaders.

In September, Kisumu West MP Rosa Buyu warned that political violence orchestrated by goons was not random but “calculated and politically sponsored,” cautioning that failure to act could plunge the country into crisis ahead of 2027.

“Unfortunately, the people fueling this resurgence of gangs are leaders. We cannot allow this to continue,” Buyu said during a Jukwaa la Usalama forum attended by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen.

More recently, Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua protested to Inspector-General of Police Douglas Kanja, accusing elements within the National Police Service of enabling political violence and providing cover to gangs aligned with politicians.

His claims followed clashes in Kariobangi North, Nairobi, where police fired teargas to disperse rival groups during a church service, with gas reportedly affecting congregants inside the church.

Gachagua has repeatedly alleged collaboration between police officers, some in plain clothes, and politically sponsored gangs, calling on the Inspector-General to publicly renounce any such links and ensure accountability.