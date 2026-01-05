Man Commits Suicide in Police Cell in Tongoi, probe Launched

TONGOI, Kenya, Jan 3 – A 41-year-old man has died by suicide while in police custody at a local station cell in Tongoi, Nyandarua County.

According to police reports, Matende Regan had been brought to the station by his family members on the evening of January 3, 2026, following allegations that he was creating a disturbance.

Those accompanying him included his father, David Matende, brother William Matende, sister Julian Matende, and brother-in-law Teddy Salano.

The deceased was booked and placed in a male cell at 9:45 PM. Shortly after being placed alone in the cell, officers noticed his sudden silence. Upon inspection, they found him hanging from the cell grills using a red T-shirt.

Authorities immediately notified all relevant agencies. Matende’s body was moved to Coptic Hospital Mortuary pending autopsy, and the T-shirt used in the incident has been preserved as evidence.

The police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death while in custody and emphasized that all relevant procedures and protocols will be reviewed.

This incident highlights ongoing concerns regarding the management and monitoring of detainees in police custody.