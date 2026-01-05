Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

Man Commits Suicide in Police Cell in Tongoi, probe Launched

Matende Regan had been brought to the station by his family members on the evening of January 3, 2026, following allegations that he was creating a disturbance.

Published

TONGOI, Kenya, Jan 3 – A 41-year-old man has died by suicide while in police custody at a local station cell in Tongoi, Nyandarua County.

According to police reports, Matende Regan had been brought to the station by his family members on the evening of January 3, 2026, following allegations that he was creating a disturbance.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Those accompanying him included his father, David Matende, brother William Matende, sister Julian Matende, and brother-in-law Teddy Salano.

The deceased was booked and placed in a male cell at 9:45 PM. Shortly after being placed alone in the cell, officers noticed his sudden silence. Upon inspection, they found him hanging from the cell grills using a red T-shirt.

Authorities immediately notified all relevant agencies. Matende’s body was moved to Coptic Hospital Mortuary pending autopsy, and the T-shirt used in the incident has been preserved as evidence.

The police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death while in custody and emphasized that all relevant procedures and protocols will be reviewed.

This incident highlights ongoing concerns regarding the management and monitoring of detainees in police custody.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Man drowns at Ragia Water Falls after slipping while attempting to take selfie, search on for second Youth

The youths, part of a group of eleven from Rwanyambo Catholic Church, had gone hiking on January 2, 2026.

11 minutes ago

Kenya

Murang’a County to Pay School Fees for Over 50,000 Students in 2026 Term

Governor Irungu Kang’ata presided over the handing of cheques to parents during an event at Ihura Stadium, Murang’a, attended by leaders including Kitui Senator...

26 minutes ago

Kenya

New Year Windfall: Embu Mechanic Wins Sh1 Million in Senator Keg Draw

Muriuki said the win was “a shocker” but he was delighted and committed to using the money to expand his business while investing in...

39 minutes ago

Kenya

Marsabit Police Arrest Woman and Quack Doctor Over Illegal Abortion

The arrests follow disturbing reports from Malkalakore village, Drib-Gombo, where residents discovered a lifeless male foetus, estimated to be six months old, wrapped in...

48 minutes ago

Kenya

Sakaja Joins School Staff to Serve Meals on First Day of 2026 Term

The Governor actively participated in the cooking process, saying his visit was meant to personally ensure that the Dishi na County programme was fully...

57 minutes ago

Top stories

Nine Killed in Early Morning Crash on Nairobi–Nakuru Highway in Naivasha

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 5- At least nine people, including two minors, were killed in a road accident involving a bus and a matatu along...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Wamalwa Dismisses Claims DAP-K Is Open to Political Bargaining

Wamalwa further asserted that DAP-K would endure even if other parties were to collapse or be absorbed into rival formations.

1 hour ago

Kenya

DPP Orders Probe into South C Building Collapse, Gives Police Seven Days to Submit Report

The DPP directed the Inspector General of Police to immediately initiate or expedite investigations into the circumstances surrounding the collapse.

2 hours ago