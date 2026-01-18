Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The fatal incident occurred on January 14 in Virungani village along the Nyango–Kilibasi Road, when police officers stopped a motorbike rider transporting sacks of charcoal/FILE

County News

Uproar as charcoal rider shot in feud over Sh100 bribe dies in hospital

Vocal Africa said the confrontation was triggered by a dispute over an alleged Sh100 bribe demand from the boda boda rider, moments before the shooting erupted.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 18 — Human rights group Vocal Africa has condemned what it described as yet another case of police-related violence after a 27-year-old man died days after being shot during a deadly confrontation involving a Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) ranger and police officers in Kwale County.

In a statement, Vocal Africa Chief Executive Officer Hussein Khalid said the victim, identified as Salim Masha, succumbed to gunshot injuries on January 17 after being hospitalized for three days.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Another week, yet again, another killing,” Khalid said. “An innocent young man, 27-year-old Salim Masha, was shot in Kwale County and died three days later while receiving treatment.”

The fatal incident occurred on January 14 in Virungani village along the Nyango–Kilibasi Road, when police officers stopped a motorbike rider transporting sacks of charcoal.

Police said Constable Stanley Karithi of Kilibasi Police Post and a colleague were questioning the rider when two KWS rangers from the nearby Kilibasi camp arrived at the scene, including one identified as John Ndichu.

Vocal Africa said the confrontation was triggered by a dispute over an alleged Sh100 bribe demand from the boda boda rider, moments before the shooting erupted.

Confrontation between KWS rangers, police leaves 2 dead in Kwale

Deadly feud

The police gave a different account saying the confrontation ensued after Karithi reportedly challenged Ndichu over two goats allegedly donated by a local rancher for Christmas festivities, which the officers believed Ndichu had collected but failed to hand over.

Ndichu is said to have denied the claim, became agitated, and opened fire with an AK-47 rifle.

He shot and killed Constable Karithi at the scene before turning the weapon on Salim Masha, who had been riding the motorbike, and another police officer.

Salim was shot in the ribs, while the other officer was also seriously wounded.

After realizing the two were down, Ndichu then turned the gun on himself, fatally shooting himself at the scene.

Salim was rushed to hospital in critical condition and remained under treatment for several days before succumbing to his injuries on January 17.

Police said two firearms were recovered at the scene, including Ndichu’s rifle with two magazines containing 49 rounds of ammunition. The second ranger’s rifle was also recovered with three magazines loaded with 90 rounds.

The bodies of the deceased were taken for post-mortem examination, while the wounded officer was admitted in serious but stable condition.

Vocal Africa said the incident underscores the deepening crisis of gun violence, abuse of power, and lack of accountability within Kenya’s security services, particularly during routine encounters with civilians.

The group called for an independent and transparent investigation into the shooting, saying the death of Salim — who was not a suspect in any crime — highlights the risks civilians face during armed security operations.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

County News

3 arrested for siphoning fuel from train at Sultan Hamud

Three suspects, including a locomotive driver, have been arrested after being caught siphoning fuel from a train at Sultan Hamud Railway Station, the DCI...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kanja orders Internal Affairs Unit probe after Nandi Hills assault on pool players

Inspector General Douglas Kanja has ordered an IAU probe after police officers were filmed assaulting youths playing pool in Nandi Hills.

2 days ago

County News

Tana River disarmament drive yields 9 illegal firearms

Nine illegal firearms have been surrendered in Tana River County after Deputy IG Eliud Lagat oversaw a voluntary disarmament exercise under the government amnesty...

2 days ago

Headlines

KWS Cautions Job Seekers Against Online Recruitment Scams

The agency cautioned against clicking on the links, making any payments, or sharing personal information, noting that such details could be used for identity...

4 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Craig the super tusker to live on: KWS begins taxidermy mount for public display

KWS has begun taxidermy preservation of Craig, the iconic Amboseli super tusker, following his death at 54, with his mount set for public education.

5 days ago

Kenya

Two Lionesses Safely Guided Back into Nairobi National Park After Straying into Kitengela

Patrol teams used the EarthRanger wildlife tracking system to locate the animals and safely steer them back into the park without incident

January 8, 2026

NATIONAL NEWS

Iconic Amboseli super tusker Craig, with tusks weighing over 90kgs, dies aged 54

Craig, one of Africa’s most famous super tuskers, has died at 54 in Amboseli National Park. Kenya Wildlife Service hailed him as a gentle...

January 3, 2026

Top stories

Holiday Rush: How Kenyans Can Enjoy Free Park Entry Before Year-End

KWS said the festive promotion is designed to make wildlife experiences more affordable while giving Kenyans a chance to reconnect with nature during the...

December 26, 2025