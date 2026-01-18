Uproar as charcoal rider shot in feud over Sh100 bribe dies in hospital

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 18 — Human rights group Vocal Africa has condemned what it described as yet another case of police-related violence after a 27-year-old man died days after being shot during a deadly confrontation involving a Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) ranger and police officers in Kwale County.

In a statement, Vocal Africa Chief Executive Officer Hussein Khalid said the victim, identified as Salim Masha, succumbed to gunshot injuries on January 17 after being hospitalized for three days.

“Another week, yet again, another killing,” Khalid said. “An innocent young man, 27-year-old Salim Masha, was shot in Kwale County and died three days later while receiving treatment.”

The fatal incident occurred on January 14 in Virungani village along the Nyango–Kilibasi Road, when police officers stopped a motorbike rider transporting sacks of charcoal.

Police said Constable Stanley Karithi of Kilibasi Police Post and a colleague were questioning the rider when two KWS rangers from the nearby Kilibasi camp arrived at the scene, including one identified as John Ndichu.

Vocal Africa said the confrontation was triggered by a dispute over an alleged Sh100 bribe demand from the boda boda rider, moments before the shooting erupted.

Confrontation between KWS rangers, police leaves 2 dead in Kwale

Deadly feud

The police gave a different account saying the confrontation ensued after Karithi reportedly challenged Ndichu over two goats allegedly donated by a local rancher for Christmas festivities, which the officers believed Ndichu had collected but failed to hand over.

Ndichu is said to have denied the claim, became agitated, and opened fire with an AK-47 rifle.

He shot and killed Constable Karithi at the scene before turning the weapon on Salim Masha, who had been riding the motorbike, and another police officer.

Salim was shot in the ribs, while the other officer was also seriously wounded.

After realizing the two were down, Ndichu then turned the gun on himself, fatally shooting himself at the scene.

Salim was rushed to hospital in critical condition and remained under treatment for several days before succumbing to his injuries on January 17.

Police said two firearms were recovered at the scene, including Ndichu’s rifle with two magazines containing 49 rounds of ammunition. The second ranger’s rifle was also recovered with three magazines loaded with 90 rounds.

The bodies of the deceased were taken for post-mortem examination, while the wounded officer was admitted in serious but stable condition.

Vocal Africa said the incident underscores the deepening crisis of gun violence, abuse of power, and lack of accountability within Kenya’s security services, particularly during routine encounters with civilians.

The group called for an independent and transparent investigation into the shooting, saying the death of Salim — who was not a suspect in any crime — highlights the risks civilians face during armed security operations.