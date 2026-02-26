KWS seizes 2,000kg of bushmeat including suspected Zebra meat in Kiambu and Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 26 — The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has recovered approximately 2,000 kilograms of bushmeat, including six sacks of suspected de-boned zebra meat, during a coordinated operation in Kiambu and Nairobi.

The intelligence-led operation initially targeted suspected bushmeat activities in Gikambura, Kiambu County, with follow-up enforcement at Dagoretti Market in Nairobi.

Officers recovered six sacks of suspected de-boned zebra meat, one fully skinned zebra carcass, and 15 frozen meat packages weighing approximately 250 grams each.

“The total consignment is estimated at approximately 2,000kg, plus 7.5kg of packaged frozen meat,” KWS said in a statement Wednesday.

Four suspects were arrested during the operation, and investigations are ongoing to identify the full network involved in the illegal trade.

KWS emphasized that bushmeat handled outside regulated veterinary systems poses significant public health risks.

“Consumption of illegal bushmeat exposes handlers and consumers to zoonotic diseases through unsafe slaughter, handling, storage, and preparation,” the agency warned.

The service urged the public to report any incidents of wildlife poaching or illegal bushmeat activities to authorities to protect both human health and wildlife populations.