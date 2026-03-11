Isaac Mwaura: Karura Tree Nursery Renovation to Produce 2 Million Seedlings

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 11 – The Government of Kenya has issued a clarification regarding ongoing activities at the Karura Forest tree nursery, stating that the project does not involve any new forest clearing but rather the renovation of an existing facility.

In a press statement released by the Office of the Government Spokesperson, Isaac Mwaura said the land in question measures three acres and is part of the already established Tree Biotechnology Programme Trust (TBPT) Nursery.

According to the statement, the work being carried out involves rehabilitating facilities on land that had already been designated for the tree nursery but had not been maintained for some time.

“The exercise does not involve any new clearing but is instead a renovation of facilities on land that had already been set aside for the tree nursery,” Mwaura said.

The government said the three-acre site will be used to plant two million tree seedlings to support the national 15 Billion Tree Growing Initiative, which aims to significantly increase forest cover across the country.

Officials noted that shortages of adequate seedlings have been one of the key challenges in achieving the national tree-planting target.

The statement further indicated that officers and volunteers from the National Youth Service (NYS) involved in the initiative will be accommodated in containers within an area already used to house forest rangers.

The government emphasized that no additional land is being excised for the exercise and urged members of the public to ignore misinformation circulating online.

“No new land is being hived off for this exercise and the public is therefore urged to disregard fake news and sensational reporting regarding this matter,” the statement said.

The clarification comes amid public debate and concern over activities within Karura Forest, one of Nairobi’s key urban green spaces.