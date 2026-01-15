KWS ranger kills police officer after stopping charcoal rider in Kwale

VOI, Kenya, Jan 15 — A Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) ranger shot and killed a police officer before taking his own life in Virungani village, Kwale, after a confrontation by by the roadside where the police officer had stopped a motorbike rider carrying sacks of charcoal.

The KWS ranger identified as John Ndichu shot and killed Constable Stanley Karithi of the Kilibasi police post before turning his weapon on himself.

Another police officer and the boda boda rider were wounded in the incident.

Police said the events unfolded around 2pm on Wednesday when Karithi and a colleague stopped a motorbike along Nyango-Kilibasi Road for questioning.

Ndichu and a fellow KWS ranger, both from the Kilibasi camp and familiar with the officers, arrived at the scene where a confrontation ensued.

Police said Karithi confronted Ndichu over two goats donated by a local rancher for Christmas festivities.

The officers believed Ndichu had collected the goats but had not handed them over.

Ndichu reportedly denied taking them, became agitated, and opened fire with an AK-47.

He then shot Karithi four times in the chest, killing him on the spot before turning on another officer and the motorbike rider who he sot in the ribs, leaving both with serious injuries.

Ndichu then used the remaining bullets to fatally shoot himself in the head.

Police recovered Ndichu’s weapon with two magazines containing 49 bullets, while the other ranger’s gun had three magazines with 90 bullets.

The injured were rushed to hospital in serious but stable condition. Bodies of the deceased were taken for autopsy and further investigation.