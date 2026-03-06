Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

Probe Chopper Crash That Killed MP Johana Ngeno, Says Patrick Ole Ntutu

“We ask to include one person from the Emurua Dikirr, community, so that when they conduct that investigation, we know that we have cleared the air, and everyone is satisfied in their heart that what happened was indeed an accident,” The Governor said.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 6 – Narok Governor Patrick Ole Ntutu has called for a thorough investigation into the helicopter crash that claimed the lives of Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ngeno and five other people.

Speaking during the burial service, the Governor urged the national government to ensure that the circumstances surrounding the tragic crash are fully established.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Because that accident occurred, we request that an investigation be conducted to find out what happened. Also, if the law allows, we ask to include one person from the Emurua Dikirr, so that when they conduct that investigation, we know that we have cleared the air, ensuring everyone is satisfied in their heart that what happened was indeed an accident,” he said.

Ng’eno was among 4 people who perished in a helicopter crash in Mosop, Nandi County, on Saturday afternoon.

The five to be laid to rest are Johana Ng’eno, Wycliffe Rono, Carlos Keter, Nick Kosgey, Amos Kipngetich and pilot George Were.

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) announced on Saturday that it had launched a full investigation into the cause of the crash.

The helicopter went down around 4.30pm while en route from Endebess to Mosoriot, killing all six people on board.

Apart from Ngeno, the ill-fated plane was also carrying, Wycliffe Kiprotich Rono, a protocol officer with Narok County, who was remembered for his diligence and professionalism in coordinating official functions.

Robert Kipkoech Keter, a teacher, was mourned as an educator who dedicated his life to his students and the community.

Amos Kipngetich Rotich, a forest ranger, also lost his life in the crash.

George Were, the pilot of the AS350 helicopter registered 5Y-DSB, was in command of the aircraft at the time of the accident.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

CORRIDORS OF JUSTICE

Court of Appeal nullifies sections of Cyber Crimes Act

“Our assessment of Sections 22 and 23 of the Act is that they are so broad, wide, untargeted, akin to unguided missiles, and likely...

44 minutes ago

Kenya

KUTRRH Releases Body Held Over Hospital Sh750,346 Bill After Ombudsman Intervention

At the time of his death, the patient had accumulated a hospital bill amounting to Sh750,346.

3 hours ago

Kenya

Govt Says Over 500,000 Kenyans in Middle East Safe Amid Ongoing Tensions

The ministry said most Kenyans in the region have continued with their daily activities including work, studies and personal engagements.

3 hours ago

Kenya

Businessman Challenges Sh749,600 Rent Arrears Claim in Nairobi CBD Lease Dispute

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 6 – A Nairobi businessman has moved to the High Court seeking orders to stop his landlord and auctioneers from seizing...

4 hours ago

Kenya

ODM Calls Special Delegates Convention Amid Edwin Sifuna Removal Row

The convention comes amid controversy following the removal of Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna as the Secretary-General.

4 hours ago

Kenya

Waititu Now a Free Man After Bail Review in Sh588mn Graft Case

Waititu is appealing his conviction and sentence in the corruption case linked to irregular tendering in road projects during his tenure as Kiambu County...

4 hours ago

Kenya

High Court Rules Interdiction of KETRACO GM Wamukota was Unlawful

The interdiction was served while he was on a three-month compulsory leave, which the court had previously ruled as unlawful.

5 hours ago

Kenya

Lawyer Ndegwa Njiru Claims Ethnic Profiling in Thika Road Demolitions

Njiru claimed the exercise appears selective and amounts to what he described as a coordinated economic attack against certain communities.

5 hours ago