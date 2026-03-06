Probe Chopper Crash That Killed MP Johana Ngeno, Says Patrick Ole Ntutu

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 6 – Narok Governor Patrick Ole Ntutu has called for a thorough investigation into the helicopter crash that claimed the lives of Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ngeno and five other people.

Speaking during the burial service, the Governor urged the national government to ensure that the circumstances surrounding the tragic crash are fully established.

“Because that accident occurred, we request that an investigation be conducted to find out what happened. Also, if the law allows, we ask to include one person from the Emurua Dikirr, so that when they conduct that investigation, we know that we have cleared the air, ensuring everyone is satisfied in their heart that what happened was indeed an accident,” he said.

Ng’eno was among 4 people who perished in a helicopter crash in Mosop, Nandi County, on Saturday afternoon.

The five to be laid to rest are Johana Ng’eno, Wycliffe Rono, Carlos Keter, Nick Kosgey, Amos Kipngetich and pilot George Were.

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) announced on Saturday that it had launched a full investigation into the cause of the crash.

The helicopter went down around 4.30pm while en route from Endebess to Mosoriot, killing all six people on board.

Apart from Ngeno, the ill-fated plane was also carrying, Wycliffe Kiprotich Rono, a protocol officer with Narok County, who was remembered for his diligence and professionalism in coordinating official functions.

Robert Kipkoech Keter, a teacher, was mourned as an educator who dedicated his life to his students and the community.

Amos Kipngetich Rotich, a forest ranger, also lost his life in the crash.

George Were, the pilot of the AS350 helicopter registered 5Y-DSB, was in command of the aircraft at the time of the accident.