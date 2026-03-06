Military deployed to support rescue operations in Nairobi as floods wreak havoc

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 7 – The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) have been deployed to support rescue and emergency response operations in Nairobi as heavy rains triggered widespread flooding across several parts of the city.

Authorities said the military was mobilised to assist the National Disaster Operations Centre, county emergency teams and other rescue agencies in evacuating residents trapped in flooded estates and helping stranded motorists.

The flooding, caused by persistent downpours that have pounded the capital since morning, rendered several major roads impassable, leaving hundreds of commuters stranded for hours and disrupting transport in key sections of the city.

Some of the worst-hit areas include low-lying estates and sections along major highways where drainage systems were overwhelmed, forcing vehicles to stall in rising waters while residents struggled to access their homes.

Emergency teams have been working to evacuate families from flooded houses and assist motorists whose vehicles were swept or stalled in floodwaters.

The deployment of the military comes as the Kenya Meteorological Department warned that heavy rains are expected to continue until Monday, raising fears of further flooding in Nairobi and neighbouring counties including Kiambu and Kajiado.

City authorities have urged residents living in flood-prone areas to remain alert and avoid crossing swollen rivers, waterlogged roads and drainage channels.

Motorists have also been advised to avoid driving through flooded sections of roads as emergency responders continue operations to restore access and assist affected residents.