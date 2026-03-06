Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. /UN

Fifth Estate

António Guterres: International Women’s Day: Eight actions for a more equal world

Gender equality is fundamentally a question of power. Yet male-dominated institutions continue to shape political, economic and social systems across the globe. In some places, a rise in authoritarianism is deepening these inequalities, rolling back protections ranging from fair labour standards to reproductive rights. Gender equality strengthens societies.

Published

Over nearly a decade leading the United Nations, I have seen the world repeatedly tested — by climate shocks, deepening poverty, violent conflict and shrinking civic space.

But I have also witnessed many solutions take root, and they share a common denominator: women.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

As the world marks International Women’s Day, it is important to recognise that gender inequality remains one of the greatest human rights challenges of our time. At the same time, advancing gender equality is among the most powerful drivers of sustainable development, prosperity and peace.

Here are eight actions, drawn from experience and inspired by the work of the UN system and civil society movements around the world, that can help advance women’s rights and deliver real progress.

1. Fix the power gap

Gender equality is fundamentally a question of power. Yet male-dominated institutions continue to shape political, economic and social systems across the globe. In some places, a rise in authoritarianism is deepening these inequalities, rolling back protections ranging from fair labour standards to reproductive rights. Gender equality strengthens societies. When power is shared more equitably, freedom expands and institutions become more representative.

2. Make parity a priority

Women remain significantly underrepresented in governments, corporate leadership and decision-making institutions worldwide. At the United Nations, gender parity became a priority, beginning with senior leadership roles. This was achieved not by lowering standards, but by widening the search for qualified candidates. The result has been a stronger organisation, with a more inclusive culture and better decision-making. The lesson is clear: when institutions commit to equality, the benefits follow.

3. Invest where the returns are highest

Investing in women and girls produces some of the highest social and economic returns. Research shows that every dollar spent on girls’ education yields nearly triple the benefits, while investments in maternal health and family planning can deliver returns many times greater. Policies that support families — including access to childcare and elder care — also strengthen communities and unlock economic growth. Closing gender gaps could boost national income significantly.

4. Make room at the peace table

Peace agreements are more durable and effective when women participate in negotiating and implementing them. Yet in many conflicts — including those in Gaza, Ukraine and Sudan — women remain largely excluded from peace processes, despite bearing the heaviest burdens of war. At a time of rising instability, women’s participation is not symbolic; it is essential for lasting peace.

Globally, women enjoy only about 64 per cent of the legal rights that men do. In many countries, women still face restrictions on owning property, working freely or seeking divorce. Even where laws exist to protect women, barriers often limit access to justice and legal support. Governments everywhere must commit to dismantling discriminatory laws and ensuring that rights are upheld in practice.

6. Zero tolerance for gender-based violence

Violence against women remains a global emergency rooted in inequality and sustained by silence. Every woman and girl has the right to live free from fear. Yet gender-based violence — including sexual exploitation and abuse — continues to violate that right. Addressing it requires zero tolerance, full accountability and comprehensive support for survivors.

7. Code out bias

Women make up only about one in four workers in the technology sector. As a result, bias risks being embedded in the digital systems increasingly shaping our lives. At the same time, online spaces are seeing a surge in misogyny and harassment. Governments and technology companies must work together to build safer, more inclusive digital environments and expand opportunities for girls in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

8. Put gender at the centre of climate action

Climate change disproportionately affects women and girls. During food crises, women often eat last and least. In disasters, they face heightened risks of violence and exploitation. Economic disruption can also increase the likelihood of child marriage for girls. Yet women are also leading many climate solutions, from community-level initiatives to global advocacy. Effective climate policies must therefore include gender-responsive strategies, equal access to green jobs and full participation in environmental decision-making.

Across the world, these eight solutions are already making a difference — in communities, classrooms, parliaments and humanitarian responses.

If leaders commit to advancing gender equality with urgency and determination, the benefits will extend far beyond women and girls. A more equal world is not only fairer — it is also more prosperous, stable and sustainable for everyone.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

DIPLOMACY

UN Chief Guterres urges ceasefire after US, Israel and Iran escalation

UN Secretary-General António Guterres calls for immediate ceasefire after US, Israel and Iran exchange strikes, warning of wider regional war.

5 days ago

Africa

South Sudan’s president assures UN of full humanitarian access amid clashes

The UN said that a recent escalation of fighting in Jonglei State has exacerbated this crisis, displacing more than 280,000 people and disrupting markets,...

February 25, 2026

NATIONAL NEWS

IOM reaffirms partnership with Kenya to advance human mobility and migration governance

IOM Kenya, led by Nomagugu Ncube, reaffirms partnership with Kenya to advance human mobility, regional integration, and protection of migrants and refugees.

February 5, 2026

Top stories

UN Chief warns of ‘grave moment’ as New START Nuclear Treaty expires

UN Secretary-General António Guterres warns that the expiry of the New START Treaty leaves the world without limits on US and Russian nuclear arsenals.

February 5, 2026

AI

UN chief submits list of individuals for AI scientific panel

The panel will provide an authoritative reference point at a moment when reliable, unbiased understanding of AI has never been more critical, he told...

February 5, 2026

Haiti Mission

Haiti TPC leadership visits GSF as gang suppression efforts intensify

Haiti President Laurent Saint-Cyr and PM Fils-Aimé visit the GSF headquarters to strengthen gang suppression efforts amid rising political and security tensions.

January 28, 2026

UNSC

Guterres renews push for urgent UN Security Council reforms

UN Secretary-General António Guterres urges immediate reforms to the UN Security Council to enhance representation and effectiveness.

January 27, 2026

Top stories

UN elects former Iraqi president Barham Salih as next UNHCR chief

Salih, who fled Iraq during Saddam Hussein’s rule, said his personal experience of displacement would shape his leadership of the agency.

December 19, 2025