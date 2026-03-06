António Guterres: International Women’s Day: Eight actions for a more equal world

Over nearly a decade leading the United Nations, I have seen the world repeatedly tested — by climate shocks, deepening poverty, violent conflict and shrinking civic space.

But I have also witnessed many solutions take root, and they share a common denominator: women.

As the world marks International Women’s Day, it is important to recognise that gender inequality remains one of the greatest human rights challenges of our time. At the same time, advancing gender equality is among the most powerful drivers of sustainable development, prosperity and peace.

Here are eight actions, drawn from experience and inspired by the work of the UN system and civil society movements around the world, that can help advance women’s rights and deliver real progress.

1. Fix the power gap

Gender equality is fundamentally a question of power. Yet male-dominated institutions continue to shape political, economic and social systems across the globe. In some places, a rise in authoritarianism is deepening these inequalities, rolling back protections ranging from fair labour standards to reproductive rights. Gender equality strengthens societies. When power is shared more equitably, freedom expands and institutions become more representative.

2. Make parity a priority

Women remain significantly underrepresented in governments, corporate leadership and decision-making institutions worldwide. At the United Nations, gender parity became a priority, beginning with senior leadership roles. This was achieved not by lowering standards, but by widening the search for qualified candidates. The result has been a stronger organisation, with a more inclusive culture and better decision-making. The lesson is clear: when institutions commit to equality, the benefits follow.

3. Invest where the returns are highest

Investing in women and girls produces some of the highest social and economic returns. Research shows that every dollar spent on girls’ education yields nearly triple the benefits, while investments in maternal health and family planning can deliver returns many times greater. Policies that support families — including access to childcare and elder care — also strengthen communities and unlock economic growth. Closing gender gaps could boost national income significantly.

4. Make room at the peace table

Peace agreements are more durable and effective when women participate in negotiating and implementing them. Yet in many conflicts — including those in Gaza, Ukraine and Sudan — women remain largely excluded from peace processes, despite bearing the heaviest burdens of war. At a time of rising instability, women’s participation is not symbolic; it is essential for lasting peace.

5. End legal discrimination

Globally, women enjoy only about 64 per cent of the legal rights that men do. In many countries, women still face restrictions on owning property, working freely or seeking divorce. Even where laws exist to protect women, barriers often limit access to justice and legal support. Governments everywhere must commit to dismantling discriminatory laws and ensuring that rights are upheld in practice.

6. Zero tolerance for gender-based violence

Violence against women remains a global emergency rooted in inequality and sustained by silence. Every woman and girl has the right to live free from fear. Yet gender-based violence — including sexual exploitation and abuse — continues to violate that right. Addressing it requires zero tolerance, full accountability and comprehensive support for survivors.

7. Code out bias

Women make up only about one in four workers in the technology sector. As a result, bias risks being embedded in the digital systems increasingly shaping our lives. At the same time, online spaces are seeing a surge in misogyny and harassment. Governments and technology companies must work together to build safer, more inclusive digital environments and expand opportunities for girls in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

8. Put gender at the centre of climate action

Climate change disproportionately affects women and girls. During food crises, women often eat last and least. In disasters, they face heightened risks of violence and exploitation. Economic disruption can also increase the likelihood of child marriage for girls. Yet women are also leading many climate solutions, from community-level initiatives to global advocacy. Effective climate policies must therefore include gender-responsive strategies, equal access to green jobs and full participation in environmental decision-making.

Across the world, these eight solutions are already making a difference — in communities, classrooms, parliaments and humanitarian responses.

If leaders commit to advancing gender equality with urgency and determination, the benefits will extend far beyond women and girls. A more equal world is not only fairer — it is also more prosperous, stable and sustainable for everyone.