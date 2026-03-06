Connect with us

DCI Director Amin Mohamed/FILE

Kenya

Kandie Named New Nairobi RCIO as DCI Amin Announces Strategic Reshuffle

Daniel Kandie was appointed the new Regional Criminal Investigations Officer (RCIO) for Nairobi.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 6 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has unveiled a major leadership reshuffle aimed at strengthening operations across key regions and departments.

The announcement, made by DCI Director Mohamed Amin, includes the appointment of Daniel Kandie as the new Regional Criminal Investigations Officer (RCIO) for Nairobi.

The reshuffle follows the retirement of Abdallah Komesha, the long-serving Director of the Investigations Bureau, who retired on March 5, 2026, after more than 30 years of service. Francis Ndiema, previously Director of Personnel, has been appointed to replace Komesha.

Kandie, formerly Coast RCIO, has been appointed Nairobi RCIO, replacing Benson Kasyoki who has been deployed to the Coast.

  • Sospeter Munyi, formerly Commandant of the National Criminal Investigations Academy (NCIA) is now the Director of Forensics, replacing Rosemary Nkuraru, who moves to Director of Personnel.
  • Jillo Ibrahim, previously Chief of the National Central Bureau (NCB) was appointed Commandant of NCIA.

These changes impact strategic DCI departments including investigations, forensics, personnel, and training, which are essential to the Directorate’s operational effectiveness.

Nairobi, Kenya’s capital and economic hub, faces high-profile criminal cases ranging from economic crimes to organized crime syndicates.

Kandie’s appointment underscores the DCI’s focus on strengthening investigative performance, improving coordination, and enhancing forensic capabilities in the region.

DCI Amin emphasized that the reshuffle is intended to boost operational efficiency, streamline investigations, and enhance overall security management across all regions.

“The changes are strategic and aimed at reinforcing key departments to ensure effective law enforcement nationwide,” Amin stated.

