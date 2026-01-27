Kiraitu Retires from Active Politics, Launches ‘Happiness Crusade’

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 27 – Former Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi has announced his retirement from active politics to focus on promoting happiness in workplaces and mentoring politicians on life beyond politics.

Speaking on Tuesday morning after receiving an honorary doctorate from Laikipia University in recognition of his distinguished public service and leadership, Dr. Kiraitu said that after more than three decades in politics, it was time to step aside.

“I have learnt my lessons. After serving for over 30 years in active politics, it is time to call it quits and focus on spreading happiness,” Kiraitu told friends and family during the award ceremony.

Kiraitu’s political career began in 1992 when he was first elected as a Member of Parliament.

He served as a cabinet minister during President Mwai Kibaki’s administration, won a Meru Senate seat in 2013, and served as Meru Governor from 2017 until he was defeated by Governor Kawira Mwangaza in 2022.

Reflecting on his defeat, Kiraitu admitted that he struggled with depression, saying he had spent most of his adult life in politics and did not know any other path.

“I almost went into depression after losing the 2022 election,” he said, noting that his subsequent happiness crusade gave him a new perspective on life.

The crusade, he explained, emerged from nine months of counselling and specialized classes, shaping his mission to spread positivity in workplaces and guide fellow politicians toward fulfilling lives outside elective office.

Kiraitu said he would now practice what he calls “low volume politics”, offering advisory services rather than actively contesting positions.

Despite speculation that he might return to politics ahead of the 2027 elections, Kiraitu indicated that he would instead pave the way for younger politicians, allowing the new generation of leaders to take the helm.

His wife, Priscillah Murungi, welcomed the announcement, saying it was the right time for her husband to focus on other pursuits.