Kingi mourns bodyguard after sudden death

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 2 — Senate Speaker Amason Kingi on Thursday mourned his bodyguard, Corporal John Lwane Lumumba, following his sudden death, describing him as a dedicated, disciplined and loyal officer who served with honour and commitment.

Kingi said the officer, who was part of his close security detail, had become family through years of constant interaction, noting that the news of his death came as a painful shock.

“Gone too soon, my young brother. The cruel hand of death has snatched you so fast,” Kingi said.

“One minute we are walking and chatting jovially, and the next minute I am informed that you are no more,” he added.

The Senate Speaker praised Lumumba’s professionalism, saying he discharged his duties with unwavering loyalty and discipline—qualities that earned him respect among colleagues and leaders alike.

“I admired the way you discharged your duty with utmost dedication, professionalism and loyalty,” he wrote in a note on Thursday.

The cause of Corporal Lumumba’s death was not immediately established.