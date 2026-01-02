Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kingi said the officer, who was part of his close security detail, had become family through years of constant interaction, noting that the news of his death came as a painful shock/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Kingi mourns bodyguard after sudden death

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi mourns his bodyguard, Corporal John Lwane Lumumba, describing him as loyal and dedicated after his sudden death.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 2 — Senate Speaker Amason Kingi on Thursday mourned his bodyguard, Corporal John Lwane Lumumba, following his sudden death, describing him as a dedicated, disciplined and loyal officer who served with honour and commitment.

Kingi said the officer, who was part of his close security detail, had become family through years of constant interaction, noting that the news of his death came as a painful shock.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Gone too soon, my young brother. The cruel hand of death has snatched you so fast,” Kingi said.

“One minute we are walking and chatting jovially, and the next minute I am informed that you are no more,” he added.

The Senate Speaker praised Lumumba’s professionalism, saying he discharged his duties with unwavering loyalty and discipline—qualities that earned him respect among colleagues and leaders alike.

“I admired the way you discharged your duty with utmost dedication, professionalism and loyalty,” he wrote in a note on Thursday.

The cause of Corporal Lumumba’s death was not immediately established.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

County News

16-storey building under construction collapses in South C

Red Cross said the building collapsed in the early hours of Friday adding that a multi-agency team was on site.

56 minutes ago

Aviation

KAA says new airport at JKIA critical to easing congestion. Here is why

KAA says a new airport at JKIA will ease congestion after passenger numbers hit 8.6 million, as Ruto pledges to fast-track the project.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to spend an additional Sh1.4bn to complete Bukhungu Stadium

President Ruto announced the funding on Thursday while attending the Barasa Governor’s Cup at Bukhungu Stadium, describing the project as a flagship investment aimed...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Natembeya makes first public appearance since Christmas accident

Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya makes his first public appearance since a Christmas accident left him with a leg injury.

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

1 in 2 Kenyans report economy-related stress as 1 in 4 suffer mental breakdown

The nationally representative survey, conducted among 1,000 respondents across all 47 counties, paints a bleak picture of household well-being as rising living costs continue...

3 days ago

County News

5 dead, 3 missing as fishing boat overturns on Lake Victoria

Five fishermen drown and three remain missing after a boat capsizes on Lake Victoria near Dho-Goye, Usigu Sub-county, highlighting persistent safety risks for fishing...

4 days ago

Kenya

Mudavadi Proposes Constitutional Referendum During 2027 General Election

Mudavadi suggested that unresolved constitutional issues could be framed as referendum questions for public consideration.

December 24, 2025

Headlines

Nominated MP Denar Hamisi laid to rest in Kwale

All who took to the podium paid a glowing tribute to a man they termed a skilled entrepreneur.

December 13, 2025