Kindiki woos development partners to support Kenya’s quest for first world status

To achieve this, the DP revealed, the government is revamping key sectors of the economy as well as sustaining faster and comprehensive implementation of the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda which is at the centre of the administration's development blueprint.

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 14 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki said Kenya is strengthening partnership with development partners and agencies to hasten the realization of first-world status.

The DP said President Ruto’s vision of elevating Kenya to similar economic status as Asian Tigers such as Singapore, Malaysia and South Korea is achievable and requires input by everyone including the partners.

Kindiki spoke on Wednesday when he co-chaired the 14th Development Partners Forum at the Official Residence in Karen, Nairobi.

To achieve this, the DP revealed, the government is revamping key sectors of the economy as well as sustaining faster and comprehensive implementation of the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda which is at the centre of the administration’s development blueprint.

The DP noted that the Government is prioritizing key pillars of the transformation including agriculture and water, Infrastructure and energy.

Upgrading infrastructure including roads, airports, seaports and railways is also key to this objective. An additional 7000 megawatts of electricity are also being targeted to meet the ever increasing energy needs in the country.

The enablers of the nation’s transformation, DP revealed, are long-term national security, promotion of national values and development of human capita

