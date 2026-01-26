Kindiki Denies links to Sunday’s Othaya church violence, tells off Gachagua

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 26 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has denied any involvement in Sunday’s chaos at the Nyeri ACK church service that was attended by former deputy president Rigathi Gachagua.

In a statement, Kindiki pointed out that the image being circulated on social media does not depict any officer or staff attached to him.

He dismissed suggestions that he had any connection to the attack, describing such attempts as a “desperate” effort to associate him with criminal activity.

Kindiki reiterated his longstanding stance against political violence.

“I condemned and will continue to condemn the backward behaviour of the use of violence to transact politics, whether by notam, haftam, wantam or tutam people. I don’t use violence to do politics — I rely on logic, persuasion, and consensus,” he stated.

He urged authorities to ensure that those responsible for organizing the violence are held accountable, warning that failure to act could result in further harm to the country.

He emphasized that his methods of engaging in politics are peaceful and grounded in dialogue, not force, and called for restraint among political actors to prevent escalation.