Kiharu Learners to Pay Sh500 Fees as Ndindi Nyoro Rolls Out Expanded Education Package

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 13 – Day secondary school students in Kiharu Constituency are set to benefit from a major cost relief programme after area MP Ndindi Nyoro announced that parents will only be required to pay Sh500 per term in school fees this year.

The announcement was made during the rollout of the latest phase of the Masomo Bora education programme, which supports Grade 10 learners alongside Form Three and Form Four candidates. The initiative is expected to reach more than 12,000 students across the constituency.

Beyond fee subsidies, the programme maintains a full-week feeding plan for learners, including a special chapati meal on the final Friday of every month.

Schools will also receive learning support funds, with Sh10 million allocated through the NG-CDF to purchase revision books and other academic materials.

To ensure students participate fully in sports and clubs without financial pressure on families, each school will receive Sh50,000 to cover extracurricular activities.

Separately, another Sh50 million has been set aside to expand school infrastructure, focusing on laboratories and libraries.

Teachers and school heads will also benefit from an incentive scheme tied to academic performance. Top subject teachers will earn a one-week educational trip to Mombasa, while principals from the best-performing and most improved schools per ward will travel to Dubai.

Those who have already visited Dubai will have the option of alternative destinations, including Malaysia. Nyoro also introduced tighter controls on extra levies, limiting remedial charges to Sh1,000 per term. He said students from outside the constituency who live with relatives in Kiharu will be allowed to enrol in the local day schools.

Speaking at the event, the MP said the programme demonstrates that free education is achievable if resources are prioritised effectively. He urged the national government to adopt stronger measures to guarantee equal access to education across the country.

“There will be no other charges in our day schools. We implement the programme because we know the country is capable of providing free education,”he noted.

He further proposed the establishment of a consolidated education fund by reallocating Sh10 billion each from the NG-CDF, county governments, and the national budget a Sh30 billion pool he said could comfortably finance free basic education and a national feeding programme.