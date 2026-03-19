No cause of alarm over fertilizer Shortage – Agriculture PS

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 19 – Agriculture Principal Secretary Kiprono Rono has assured farmers that there is no cause for alarm on fertilizer shortage as the government had procured enough fertilizer for the entire season.

The PS acknowledged complaints on delayed supply but assured farmers by Wednesday next week all National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) stores will have been restocked.

Speaking at Kiptagich during the distribution of iron sheets, food and nonfood items to 150 Internally Displaced Persons of Mau forest, Rono warned the cartels in the NCPB who are colluding with brokers to steal fertilizer made for farmers that they will face full force of the law.

His statement comes barely a week after the arrest of a suspect who had 166 bags in Kuresoi South which he was repackaging before selling at higher prices causing a huge shortage at the depot.

The government has already distributed five million bags of fertilizers across the country’s NCPB depots.