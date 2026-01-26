Connect with us

Kenya

KETAWU Threatens Nationwide Strike Over Delayed Energy Sector CBAs

The union says it will call a nationwide strike in February if the stalled CBAs are not signed and implemented.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Jan 26 – The Kenya Electrical Trades and Allied Workers Union (KETAWU) has accused the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) of frustrating workers by delaying collective bargaining agreements (CBAs), even as Kenya Power continues to post billions of shillings in profits.

Freshly re-elected for another five-year term, KETAWU Secretary General Ernest Nadome spoke at the Tom Mboya Labour College in Kisumu following the union’s national elections, warning that workers’ patience in the energy sector is wearing thin.

Addressing delegates after the elections, Nadome said the peaceful process reflected the democratic culture within KETAWU and the confidence members continue to place in the current leadership.

“What we have witnessed today is a high level of democracy, and I am humbled and re-energized by the mandate members have given this team,” he said.

He noted that the election came at a difficult time for workers, with CBAs at Kenya Power, the Kenya Electricity Generating Company and the Geothermal Development Company still unimplemented despite negotiations having concluded last year.

“It is painful that we went into elections with serious pending workers’ issues because CBAs that should already be in force have been held back,” Nadome said.

Nadome took direct aim at Kenya Power’s financial performance, arguing that workers have not benefited fairly from the company’s profitability.

“You cannot make billions in profits and at the same time allow the workers who generate that wealth to suffer; we want our fair share of the cake,” he said.

He also sent a strong message to the government, the SRC and the Ministry of Energy, warning that patience among workers has run out.

“If there will be no CBA by the end of February, we will have the mother of all strikes in this country,” Nadome said.

KETAWU represents thousands of workers across the energy sector, and its leadership says the coming weeks will be critical as talks with employers and government agencies continue under the threat of industrial action.

